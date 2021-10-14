All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Wholesale Price Inflation Eases To Six-Month Low At 10.6% In September

Image Credit: Wikipedia

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

Wholesale Price Inflation Eases To Six-Month Low At 10.6% In September

Madhusree Goswami

Writer: Madhusree Goswami

Madhusree Goswami

Madhusree Goswami

Digital Editor

A mountain girl trying to make it big in the city. She loves to travel and explore and hence keen on doing on-ground stories. Giving the crux of the matter through her editing skills is her way to pay back the journalism its due credit.

See article by Madhusree Goswami

India,  14 Oct 2021 1:13 PM GMT

Editor : Ankita Singh | 

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

Creatives : Madhusree Goswami

Madhusree Goswami

Madhusree Goswami

Digital Editor

A mountain girl trying to make it big in the city. She loves to travel and explore and hence keen on doing on-ground stories. Giving the crux of the matter through her editing skills is her way to pay back the journalism its due credit.

See article by Madhusree Goswami

WPI inflation remained in double-digit for the sixth consecutive month. In August, it was 11.39%. In September 2020, inflation was 1.32%

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

India's wholesale price inflation (WPI)-based inflation eased for the fourth consecutive month in September to 10.66 per cent, driven by a sharp contraction in food prices even as inflation of manufactured items picked up marginally.

WPI has remained in the double-digit for the sixth consecutive month beginning April, and a lower rate of inflation was recorded in March at 7.89 per cent. The primary reason for the overall inflation having moderated in the past few months is that the rise in fuel prices have been slower and steadier. Fuel inflation in September eased to 24.8 percent from August's 26 percent and July's 27 percent.

Data released by the industry department showed that food inflation contracted to 4.69 per cent in September compared with a 1.29 per cent fall a month ago, while that of manufactured products rose to 11.41 per cent from 11.39 per cent in August, reported Livemint.

Among food items, the prices of potato (-48.95 per cent), onion (-1.91 per cent), fruit (-1.27 per cent) contracted, while prices of pulses rose up by 9.42 per cent. Among manufactured items, prices of basic metals (26.71 per cent), textiles (16.81 per cent) rose steeply.

Rise In Prices Of Mineral Oils, Basic Metals

"The high rate of inflation in September 2021 is primarily due to rise in prices of mineral oils, basic metals, non-food articles, food products, crude petroleum & natural gas, chemicals and chemical products etc. as compared to the corresponding month of the previous year," the Commerce and Industry Ministry said in a statement. Inflation in August was 11.39 per cent, while in September 2020, it was 1.32 per cent.

Earlier this week, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) raised its inflation forecast for India to 5.6 per cent for this fiscal from the 4.9 per cent estimated in April, citing growing inflationary risks worldwide.

Data released showed that India's retail inflation went down to a five-month low of 4.35 per cent in September.

Also Read: 42 Small Countries Will 'Disappear' If No Action Is Taken Against Climate Change: Commonwealth Secretary General



Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Madhusree Goswami
,
Editor : Ankita Singh
,
Creatives : Madhusree Goswami
Wholesale Price Inflation 
International Monetary Fund 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X