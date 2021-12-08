All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Over 300 People Died In Five Years Cleaning Sewers, Septic Tanks: Govt

Credits: The New Indian Express 

Human Rights
The Logical Indian Crew

Over 300 People Died In Five Years Cleaning Sewers, Septic Tanks: Govt

Devyani Madaik

Writer: Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Digital Journalist

A media enthusiast, Devyani believes in learning on the job and there is nothing off limits when it comes to work. Writing is her passion and she is always ready for a debate as well.

See article by Devyani Madaik

India,  8 Dec 2021 6:00 AM GMT

Editor : Palak Agrawal | 

Palak Agrawal

Palak Agrawal

Digital Editor

Palak a journalism graduate believes in simplifying the complicated and writing about the extraordinary lives of ordinary people. She calls herself a " hodophile" or in layman words- a person who loves to travel.

See article by Palak Agrawal

Creatives : Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Digital Journalist

A media enthusiast, Devyani believes in learning on the job and there is nothing off limits when it comes to work. Writing is her passion and she is always ready for a debate as well.

See article by Devyani Madaik

The government said that the deaths occurred due to accidents while undertaking hazardous cleaning of tanks and sewers and not due to manual scavenging, as the latter meant lifting human excreta from latrines according to Section 2(1)(g) of the Manual Scavenging Act 2013. Several human rights activists have criticised the Act, claiming that it was the primary reason for underreporting such incidents.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

Nearly 321 people have died in the last five years while cleaning sewers and septic tanks.

Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale provided the data in response to a query raised by Bahujan Samaj Party member Girish Chandra in the Lok Sabha on the status of manual scavenging in India.

The BSP member also sought the number of people involved in cleaning and the Centre's efforts to reinstate these people. Athawale said there are about 58,098 manual scavengers at present. Uttar Pradesh had a maximum number of people (32,473), and Chattisgarh with the lowest (3), Scroll.in reported.

The number is problematic, given that the practice is banned in the country. In 1993, the Employment of Manual Scavengers and Construction of Dry Latrines (Prohibition) Act was implemented to prevent the employment of people for the cleaning, opening pits, drains, etc., and punish the employer with imprisonment for up to one year and a fine.

Distinguishing Between Manual Scavenging & Cleaning

However, Athwale said that the deaths occurred due to accidents while undertaking hazardous cleaning of tanks and sewers and not due to Manual Scavenging, as the latter meant lifting human excreta from latrines according to Section 2(1)(g) of the Prohibition of Employment as Manual Scavengers and their Rehabilitation Act, 2013.

The 2013 act distinguishes between people involved in cleaning faeces and the practice of cleaning sewers and septic tanks. But it defines hazardous as manual cleaning without any proper gear and other cleaning devices for safety.

Several human rights activists have criticised the Act, claiming that it was the primary reason for underreporting such incidents.

Also Read: Bihar Police Rescues 11 Minors Trafficked From Bengal, Forcibly Employed In Dance Troupe

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Devyani Madaik
,
Editor : Palak Agrawal
,
Creatives : Devyani Madaik
manual scavenging 
septic tanks 
sewers 
Employment 
Dry Latrines 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X