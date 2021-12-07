All section
Caste discrimination
Bihar Police Rescues 11 Minors Trafficked From Bengal, Forcibly Employed In Dance Troupe

Credits: Maxpixel

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

Bihar Police Rescues 11 Minors Trafficked From Bengal, Forcibly Employed In Dance Troupe

Bihar,  7 Dec 2021 12:04 PM GMT

Editor : Palak Agrawal | 

​The team was on the lookout for a minor girl suspected of being trafficked to Bihar on the pretext of a job offer. The search operation for the little one led to the rescue of the other children.

Bihar Police in West Champaran district busted a local dance troupe that employed underage girls and boys. The minors had been trafficked from West Bengal and forcefully used in the dance and orchestra group.

The team has arrested two people in connection with the case and identified them as Rambabu Singh and Puja Das. Das was the main pivot who engaged ten girls and one boy in the troupe for months. The department conducted the raid in association with the West Champaran's Child Welfare Committee, Hindustan Times reported.

One Case Rescued Multiples

The search operation was initiated after a National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) official wrote to Bettiah police superintendent Dharmendra Bhandari about a minor girl suspected of being trafficked to West Champaran forced to perform in the orchestra troupe.

Committee Chairperson Aditya Kumar informed that the girl was the daughter of a visually challenged beggar from North 24 Parganas, who was sent to another state on the pretext of a job offer.

The search operation for the little one led to the rescue of the other children. The officials are working on reuniting the children with their families. Most of them belong to the North 24 Parganas and Bardhaman districts.

Bihar 
West Bengal 
Trafficking 

