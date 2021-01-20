Rajasthan: 13-Year-Old Bihar Girl Sold Twice Within 17 Days For Marriage, Five Arrested

Rajasthan police have arrested five people on charges of human trafficking who allegedly "sold" a 13-year-old girl from Bihar twice within 17 days for marriage. Among the arrested is the girl's mother, and two men, who allegedly paid ₹1 lakh and ₹1.21 lakh, while the other three are yet to be nabbed.

"The incident came to light after the girl was found on the roadside in Chipabarode Police station area in Baran, Rajasthan last Tuesday, and was produced before the Child Welfare Committee (CWC)," said Vijay Swarnkar, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), Baran district.

In her statement, the girl said she was forcibly married to Banwari of the Chipabarode area for ₹1lakh on December 7 last year. After she refused to live with him, her mother, maternal aunt, uncle, and three others forced her to marry Mukesh for ₹1.21 lakh on December 24. However, she managed to escape.

"On the receipt of a report by the CWC the next day, the police lodged a case under various sections of the IPC against eight persons and initiated investigations. The police on Monday arrested Banwari, Mukesh, two persons, identified as Geeta Singh and Trilok, and the girl's mother while the other accused are yet to be nabbed," ASP Swarnkar.

After receiving counselling with CWC members, the girl revealed that she is a class 9 student in Bihar and was in a relationship with a boy from her village. CWC Chairperson Om Prakash Mehta said that her mother didn't approve of her relationship and decided to get her married, reported NewsBytes.

The girl has now been ordered to be sent to a shelter home in Baran, and the monetary transactions are being verified.