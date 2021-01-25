Smaller Crowds, No Chief Guest, No Motorcycle Stunts: What To Expect This Republic Day

Amid COVID-19 several changes have been made for the Republic Day parade this year.



Covid-19 safety rules will be strictly followed. The placement of chairs will be according to the Covid-19 safety norms as it was on the Independence day.

For the first time in the past 50 years, there will be no chief guest on the Republic Day. British Prime Minister Boris Jhonson was initially invited for this year's celebration, but he had to cancel the visit after a new strain of coronavirus was found in the UK. Before this, India didn't have a chief guest for the parade in 1952, 1953 and 1966.

Keeping the social- distancing in mind the size of spectators has been reduced to 25,000 this year from around 1.25 lakh last year or some of the previous years. Spectators will be allowed to enter through the e-pass issued to them.



The parade of children who receive bravery awards has been cancelled this year. Also, the size of the marching contingents has been reduced to 96 from 144, reported Firstpost



The gravity-defying motorcycle-borne men, which drew loud cheers from the crowd every year will also be missing this year.



This year 32 tableaux -17 of various states and UTs have been shortlisted by the Defence Ministry.

The route of the Republic Day Parade is changed, they will stop at National stadium instead of following the regular route towards the Red fort. The Uttar Pradesh will represent the tableaux of 'Ram Temple' being built in Ayodhya.

The newly formed union territory of Ladakh is all set to make its debut in the Republic Day Parade this year. The tableaux of Ladakh will display the Thikhsey Monastery and its rich cultural heritage.



All the members of the tableaux contingents of various states and UTs, minister and government departments will have to undergo COVID testing.



