Odisha: 24-Yr-Old Woman Stripped Naked, Assaulted By In-Laws For Dowry

A 20-second video, in which a few men were seen hitting the 24-year-old woman mercilessly with sticks, has gone viral stirring anger from all section of society.

The Logical Indian Crew
Odisha   |   5 April 2021 4:35 AM GMT
Writer : Palak Agrawal | Editor : Prateek Gautam | Creatives : Vijay S Hegde
Image Credits: The Times of India

In yet another shocking incident, a woman from Odisha's Kendrapara district was allegedly stripped naked and brutally thrashed by her in-laws on Saturday, April 3. She was beaten up for not being able to fulfil the dowry demands.

A 20-second video, in which a few men were seen hitting the 24-year-old woman mercilessly with sticks, has gone viral stirring anger from all section of society.

According to NDTV, the woman's uncle has filed a complaint with the local police station and a probe has been launched regarding the incident.

Reports have mentioned that the Inspector of the Nikirai Police Station in the district, Kabuli Barik, and a few locals in the Koruk village tried to intervene to rescue the woman. However, her family members did not pay heed to their appeal.

The officer also said that the victim's statement was recorded. Meanwhile, her in-laws have fled the village and a special team has been constituted to find and arrest the offenders.

It is significant to note the cases of crime against women have been on a rise. The data put out by a parliamentary panel has highlighted a major spike in the crime against women during COVID lockdown.

It stated that there was a rise in the number of complaints received by the National Commission of Women (NCW) from 1,411 per month during the period January-March 2020 to 2,165 per month during April-December 2020.

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Palak Agrawal

Palak Agrawal

Digital Journalist

Palak a journalism graduate believes in simplifying the complicated and writing about the extraordinary lives of ordinary people. She calls herself a " hodophile" or in layman words- a person who loves to travel.

Prateek Gautam

Prateek Gautam

Digital Editor

A free soul who believes that journalism, apart from politics, should stand for social cause and the environment.

Vijay S Hegde

Vijay S Hegde

Trainee Creative Producer

"I am a creative, artistic and ambitious designer, with a talent for thinking outside the box and coming up with innovative ideas and designs. I graduated with a 1st Class honors degree in Video Editing from MAYA ACADEMY OF ADVANCED CINEMATICS"

