Chhattisgarh: 22 Jawans Killed, 31 Injured In Encounter With Maoists On Sukma-Bijapur Border

At least 22 jawans were killed and 31 were injured in an encounter with Maoists in Jonnaguda in Chhattisgarh on Saturday, April 3. One jawan is still missing. The encounter took place along the Sukhma-Bijapur border, where the security forces launched a major operation with 2000 personnel on Friday, April 2.

The encounter broke after the Maoists ambushed a team of security forces near the Jonaguda village, which falls under Jagargunda police station in Sukma.

On Sunday, April 4, Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and assured him of all necessary help from the Centre.

"The Centre and state will fight together and win too," Home Minister Amit Shah told the Chief Minister, as per an official statement. He also directed the Director General of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Kuldiep Singh to visit Chhattisgarh to assess the situation, NDTV reported.