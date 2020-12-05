Uttarakhand: 14-Yr-Old Abducted, Gang-Raped By Three Men, Left In Forest

In a shocking incident, a teenage girl was allegedly abducted and raped by three men in Uttarakhand's Nainital. The incident came to light when the villagers found the girl lying unconscious in the forest.

The 14-year-old was kidnapped by the accused when she was alone at home on Wednesday, December 2, the police officials said.

"The girl was kidnapped by three men on Wednesday evening when she was alone at home while her parents were out for some work," said revenue police sub-inspector Praveen Hyanki, reported Hindustan Times.

The sub-inspector further informed that the girl was taken to the forest where the three men took turns to rape her. They, then, left her there before threatening to kill her if she dared to tell anyone about the crime. The villagers found her lying unconscious on Thursday morning. He also stated that the girl knew the three accused as they lived in the same area.

"After identifying her, the villagers informed her parents who rushed to the spot and took her to a nearby hospital from where she was referred to a higher centre in Haldwani," said the officer.

The girl reportedly sustained serious injuries and is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Haldwani. A complaint was filed by her father against the three men but reports have stated that the accused are absconding.

"The girls' medical examination was conducted on Thursday, which confirmed rape," said Prateek Jain, sub-divisional magistrate of Koshyakutoli sub-division in Nainital, reported The Times of India.



