Bengaluru: Railways To Resume Suburban Train Services After Eight Months

After being discontinued for about eight months, the South Western Railway (SWR) would resume suburban train services from December 7. This has brought a huge relief to commuters who used to travel using the railway services, in and around Bengaluru.

According to the SWR official C Narendra, the railway board has permitted the South-Western zone to operate 10 pairs of suburban trains from Bengaluru to Hosur, Tumakuru, Marikuppam, Bangarpet Hindupur and Hassan, which lie within the 180 km range.

Following all the precautions for the safety of the passengers, the services would resume for six days in a week except on Sunday. The Union Ministry of Home Affairs has laid down guidelines to be followed as the services resume. Apart from this, the standard operating protocols shared by the Union Health Ministry would also be followed to prevent any risks for spreading of COVID-19.

"Besides wearing a mask, commuters have to maintain physical distancing on the platform and in the coach where they have to reserve a seat for travelling and sanitise their hands," The News Minute quoted Narendra as saying.



The commuters will also have to undergo screening at the entrance of the station to check if they've any symptoms.

Service to and from Hassan, Hindupur, Hosur and Tumakuru will operate from Yesvantpur station in the city's northern suburb, while service to Marikuppan and Bangarpet will be to and from Bengaluru main city station.

The officials informed that Diesel Electrical Multiple Unit (DEMU) and Mainline Electrical Unit (MEMU) cars would be employed for the operating on the suburban routes.

The trains will halt at all stations for the ease of passengers who travel from Bengaluru to neighbouring cities for work or living.

The official also informed that it would be mandatory for passengers to reserve tickets. The over-crowding of passengers will also be avoided in order to follow social distancing.

