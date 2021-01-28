Uttar Pradesh: Father, Son Arrested For Raping, Attempting To Convert 13-Yr-Old Girl In Ballia

Ballia Police arrested a 21-year-old man from the minority community over the rape of a minor girl on Tuesday, January 16. His father has also been put behind the bars under the anti-conversion law of Uttar Pradesh. The family of the minor claimed that the accused raped the girl and his father asked them to change her religion.

As per The Times of India, the incident took place when the accused forcibly entered the residence of the 13-year-old girl while she was alone and raped her. He also recorded the incident which he later used to blackmail the victim and force her to have a sexual relationship.

On January 11, the accused Abdul Rehman (Golu) bashed into the victim's home and raped her. Golu shot the incident with the help of his friend to blackmail the minor. The victim narrated this incident to her family. Media reports have specified that before going to the police station the victim's father requested Mohammad Kalim, accused's father, to get the video deleted from his phone. Instead of deleting the footage, he advised religious conversion so that either he or his son would marry the minor girl.

Additional SP Ballia Sanjay Kumar said that the Abdul Rehman and his father Kalim have been arrested and booked under multiple sections including house-trespassing, rape and anti-conversion law.

The friend of the accused who filmed the act and circulated it has also been arrested.



The police have also invoked the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) against the youth.



