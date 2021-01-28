Gross Enrolment Ratio Of Girls In Schools Improves From 2014-15 To 2018-19: Govt

The Ministry of Women and Child Development on Saturday, January 23, issued a statement to highlight the success of targeted measures taken by the central government under the Beti Bachao Beti Padhao scheme which reflected in an improvement in the gross enrolment ratio of girls in schools at the secondary level.

The statement mentioned the gross enrolment ratio of girls in schools at the secondary level has improved from 77.45 (2014-15) to 81.32 (2018-19) as per the data furnished by UDISE (Unified District Information System for Education).

The Times of India reported that the ratio numbers improved from 2014-15 to 2018-19. A boost of 16 points in sex ratio at birth (SRB) from 918 girls per 1000 boys in 2014-15 to 934 girls per 1000 boys in 2019- 20 was reported.



The ministry further said that increased awareness and gender sensitisation played a key role in the process. Furthermore, out of 640 districts covered under the scheme, as many as 422 displayed improvement in SRB.

"Percentage of schools with functional separate toilets for girls has shown improvement from 92.1 per cent in 2014-15 to 95.1 per cent in 2018-19 (2018-19 provisional figure, as per UDISE-data )," it said.

The ministry stated that promising trends of improvement in sex ratio at Birth (SRB) have been observed at the national level.

The statement was issued ahead of the observance of 'National Girl Child Day' on Sunday. The scheme to discourage female infanticide and encourage people to ensure access to education to their girl children was launched by the Centre in 2015. It was to bring behavioural changes in the society towards birth and rights of a girl child.

