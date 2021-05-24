'Honouring Violators': Bengaluru Police Garlands Miscreants For Flouting COVID Lockdown Rules

Implementing lockdown in the state to check the spread of the virus has been a challenge for the administration particularly clamping down on the violators.

With the number of recoveries outnumbering fresh coronavirus infections, Karnataka continues to remain under lockdown until June 7, barring all vehicles from the road without undue reason along with other restrictions. However, police department continues to find novel ways to make the violators understand the severity of the situation.

Bengaluru Police, once again, is doing it differently with garlanding lockdown violators before seizing their vehicles. Madanayakanahalli police on Sunday, May 23, seized vehicles and honoured the violators by adorning them with garlands, reported The New Indian Express.

The vehicles were stopped at Navayuga toll gate and most of them did not have a proper reason to travel amid the lockdown. More than 30 vehicles including bikes and autorickshaws were seized when the police began checking, according to one of the senior police officers. He mentioned that they allowed some people to travel out of the city for medical emergencies.



The staff had 25 garlands to honour the violators which was to warn them before confiscating the vehicle.

Deccan Herald reported that since the extension of the lockdown, the city police had seized over 2,000 vehicles.

This is to clarify that, @BlrCityPolice personnel are instructed to take action legally, including booking cases and seizing vehicles of those who violate the lockdown guidelines & wilful defaulters.



Please cooperate with @BlrCityPolice in implementing the lockdown guidelines. — Kamal Pant, IPS (@CPBlr) May 22, 2021

