Female Govt Employees To Get 180 Days 'Child Adoption Leave' In Jammu & Kashmir

Now, woman government employees in Jammu and Kashmir will be entitled to paid leave of 180 days on valid adoption of a child below one year of age.

The provision to allow 'child adoption leave' was brought into force after the government amended the Jammu and Kashmir Civil Services (Leave) Rules, 1979.

What Does The Provision State?

As per The New Indian Express, a female government employee with less than two surviving children can avail of the benefit under the provision immediately after valid adoption.

The provision states that during the period of the child adoption leave, the beneficiary will be granted a salary equal to the pay drawn before proceeding on leave. This special adoption leave can also be combined with other leaves.

"The adoptive mothers may also be granted, if applied for, leave of the kind due and admissible (including leave not due and commuted leave not exceeding 60 (Sixty) days without production of medical certificate) for a period up to one year reduced by the age of the adopted child on the date of valid adoption, without taking into account child adoption leave," read the notification.

There are, however, a few conditions and categorisation applicable to the provisions. An adoptive mother with two surviving children at the time of adoption does not qualify under the provision.

If the age of the adopted child is less than a month during adoption, the provisions allow extension of leave up to a year.

If the age is six months and above but less than seven months, leave up to six months may be allowed. Meanwhile, if the age of the child is nine months and above but less than ten months, leave up to three months may be allowed.

