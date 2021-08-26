All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
HeroCaste discrimination
Female Govt Employees To Get 180 Days Child Adoption Leave In Jammu & Kashmir

Image Credits: Unsplash (Representative)

Human-interest
The Logical Indian Crew

Female Govt Employees To Get 180 Days 'Child Adoption Leave' In Jammu & Kashmir

Palak Agrawal

Writer: Palak Agrawal

Palak Agrawal

Palak Agrawal

Digital Editor

Palak a journalism graduate believes in simplifying the complicated and writing about the extraordinary lives of ordinary people. She calls herself a " hodophile" or in layman words- a person who loves to travel.

See article by Palak Agrawal

Jammu and Kashmir,  26 Aug 2021 10:40 AM GMT

Editor : Madhusree Goswami | 

Madhusree Goswami

Madhusree Goswami

Digital Editor

A mountain girl trying to make it big in the city. She loves to travel and explore and hence keen on doing on-ground stories. Giving the crux of the matter through her editing skills is her way to pay back the journalism its due credit.

See article by Madhusree Goswami

Creatives : Palak Agrawal

Palak Agrawal

Palak Agrawal

Digital Editor

Palak a journalism graduate believes in simplifying the complicated and writing about the extraordinary lives of ordinary people. She calls herself a " hodophile" or in layman words- a person who loves to travel.

See article by Palak Agrawal

The provision states that during the period of the child adoption leave, the beneficiary will be granted a salary equal to the pay drawn before proceeding on leave.

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print

Now, woman government employees in Jammu and Kashmir will be entitled to paid leave of 180 days on valid adoption of a child below one year of age.

The provision to allow 'child adoption leave' was brought into force after the government amended the Jammu and Kashmir Civil Services (Leave) Rules, 1979.

What Does The Provision State?

As per The New Indian Express, a female government employee with less than two surviving children can avail of the benefit under the provision immediately after valid adoption.

The provision states that during the period of the child adoption leave, the beneficiary will be granted a salary equal to the pay drawn before proceeding on leave. This special adoption leave can also be combined with other leaves.

"The adoptive mothers may also be granted, if applied for, leave of the kind due and admissible (including leave not due and commuted leave not exceeding 60 (Sixty) days without production of medical certificate) for a period up to one year reduced by the age of the adopted child on the date of valid adoption, without taking into account child adoption leave," read the notification.

There are, however, a few conditions and categorisation applicable to the provisions. An adoptive mother with two surviving children at the time of adoption does not qualify under the provision.

If the age of the adopted child is less than a month during adoption, the provisions allow extension of leave up to a year.

If the age is six months and above but less than seven months, leave up to six months may be allowed. Meanwhile, if the age of the child is nine months and above but less than ten months, leave up to three months may be allowed.

Also Read: Two Teens From Punjab Make It To NBA Women's Programme


Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Palak Agrawal
,
Editor : Madhusree Goswami
,
Creatives : Palak Agrawal
Jammu and Kashmir 
Child Adoption 
Paid Leaves 
Adoption 
Parenthood 
Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About About Us Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact Testimonials
Policies Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Correction Policy Sponsored Content Policy
Contact Us Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X