HeroCaste discrimination
Two Teens From Punjab Make It To NBA Womens Programm

Image Credit: Hindustan Times

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

Two Teens From Punjab Make It To NBA Women's Programm

Punjab,  25 Aug 2021 3:14 PM GMT

Editor : Madhusree Goswami | 

Creatives : Neelima Mishra

The duo is among 50 players from 22 nations who have been chosen for an eight-week basketball and leadership development programme.

Yashneet Kaur, 16 and Kavya Singla are not your normal teenagers. The duo from Punjab has done the state and country proud by being selected for the NBA Academy Women's Virtual Programme. While Kaur hails from Jalandhar, Singla is from Patiala. The duo are among 50 players from 22 nations who have been chosen for an eight-week basketball and leadership development programme.

Parnika Srivastava, Sunishka Karthik, and Shomira Bidaye are the other three Indian players who have been chosen for the programme. Under the supervision of current and former WNBA players as well as NBA Academy staff, all young girls will participate in basketball and life skills development instruction.

Basic Introduction About NBA Programme

Participants will receive virtual lessons, instructions, and challenges as part of the on-court curriculum. They will compete against peers from across the world. Thrilled to be a part of such a big programme, Yashneet said, "The programme has helped me build skills on and off the court. They are helping me develop strength and sharing tips on gym workout advice. I'm spending extra time on weight training which will help us balance out our athletic training with our studies". Kaur, who is a promising Indian basketball player, is the older sister of Yashneet Kaur. In October 2019, she was selected as the Most Valuable Player (MVP) of the NBA Academy India Women's Camp.

Weekly courses on leadership development, nutrition, goal setting, personal branding, mental health and wellbeing, player pathway education, and women's empowerment will be part of the programme. Guests will include NBA Academy Women's Programme Global Technical Director and 1996 Olympic Gold Medalist Jennifer Azzi, as well as experts from within the NBA and WNBA family. At all levels of the women's game, international players are making a huge impact, and this programme will enable top international prospects network with their peers, learn directly from WNBA players, and continue their growth.

Also Read: Empowering Schools And Students! This NGO Aims To Bring Life-Changing Learning Experience


Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Neelima Mishra
,
Editor : Madhusree Goswami
,
Creatives : Neelima Mishra
NBA 
Punjab 
Similar Posts

