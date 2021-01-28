'Observed Restraint Because They Are Farmers, But They Did Not': Injured Cops Recount R-Day Violence

The violence that broke out during the farmers' tractor parade on Republic day has left 394 Delhi police personnel injured and more than 80 are admitted in hospitals across the national capital.

A large number of protesters entered Red Fort with swords, sticks, lathis and chains to which a bunch of policemen recalled as a near-death experience for them, reported The Indian Express.

Inspector P C Yadav, who was on duty at the Red Fort said a large number of protesters entered the premises by breaking the main gate.

"We saw many protestors entering the fort and followed them. As we tried to stop them, they became aggressive and started attacking us with swords and lathis. One personnel was hit in the head and was bleeding and I was taking him to the hospital when they stopped us and thrashed us with lathis. I was wearing protective gear but my helmet broke after they hit me with the sword. I then lost consciousness. We did observe restraint because they are farmers, but they didn't," said Yadav, who got 12 stitches on his head.

Protesters tried to snatch their weapons while pelting stones, according to Head Constable Narendra. He said that the agitating farmers were shouting 'inko maaro' and pushed them in the trenches, adding that his shoulder got dislocated and had sustained injuries on the back.

Assistant sub-inspector of police (ASI) of Sadar Bazar police station, Pramod Tyagi said he was pushed in the trenches.

"I was hanging in the middle but could not hold a wire I was holding for long and fell in the trenches. My shoulder got dislocated and I saw some of my colleagues lying unconscious on the ground. It was like a last day of life but luckily there has been no loss of life in the police personnel," said ASI.

Sandeep who works as an operator for DCP (North) said he was at the Red Fort when the incident took place. He said, many police personnel ran for their lives and took shelter in the shanties of the Lal Kila. Meanwhile, some took refuge in a nearby school to save their lives and waited for the ambulance as roads were blocked, he added.

