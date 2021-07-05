Human-interest

Labourer Forgets Rs 1 Lakh At Delhi Railway Station; Police Constable Returns It

Vijay Kumar had withdrawn the cash from his bank account to build a house in his hometown in Uttar Pradesh. But he forgot to carry the bag containing the cash while boarding the train in a hurry.

The Logical Indian Crew
Delhi   |   5 July 2021 1:03 PM GMT / Updated : 2021-07-05T18:35:25+05:30
Writer : Sanal M Sudevan | Editor : Madhusree Goswami
Picture credit: Twitter/DCPDelhiRailway

A Delhi Police constable became a saviour for a labourer, who forgot his bag containing 1 lakh cash at Shivaji Bridge railway bridge platform and left for his hometown on a train in Uttar Pradesh. On June 30, Vijay Kumar, from Shakur Basti in northwest Delhi, had withdrawn 1 lakh from his bank account and purchased 55 kg groceries to head back to his hometown Khurja in Uttar Pradesh. He wanted to build a house for his children, reported Times Of India.

Left His Bag On A Bench

When the Bareilly-New Delhi Intercity reached the platform, he loaded two bags of groceries into the train but left his cash bag on a bench.

Meanwhile, constable Narendra Kumar, who was posted with New Delhi railway station was on duty at the station, and while doing the rounds spotted the bag on the bench. "On checking it, I found cash along with Aadhaar and ration cards." said Kumar.

"I immediately informed my seniors about it and tried to get in touch with Vijay Kumar but when I was unable to get through to him, I decided to wait till someone comes to enquire about it," he added. Around 6.30 pm, Vijay returned to Shivaji Bridge station in search of the money and was safely handed over the carry bag and ₹ 1 lakh by the constable after due formalities.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Railways) Harendra Kumar Singh said, "Vijay Kumar left his carry bag at the station. Our constable Narender found the bag unclaimed and returned the belongings to Kumar along with his cash of Rs 1 lakh."

'Was Saving Cash To Build A House'

Later, recalling the day, Vijay said that when the train arrived he boarded it in a hurry and left bag on the bench. He said it was when he felt thirsty at Anand Vihar station he realised that he had misplaced the bag containing the cash. He said he been saving the money to build a small house for his children.

