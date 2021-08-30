All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
HeroCaste discrimination
Punjab: NCSC Intervenes After Dalit Couple Beaten Up; Daughter Molested In Fazilka District

Image Credits: India Today (Representational)

Human-interest
The Logical Indian Crew

Punjab: NCSC Intervenes After Dalit Couple Beaten Up; Daughter Molested In Fazilka District

Ankita Singh

Writer: Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

Punjab,  30 Aug 2021 2:34 PM GMT

Editor : Madhusree Goswami | 

Madhusree Goswami

Madhusree Goswami

Digital Editor

A mountain girl trying to make it big in the city. She loves to travel and explore and hence keen on doing on-ground stories. Giving the crux of the matter through her editing skills is her way to pay back the journalism its due credit.

See article by Madhusree Goswami

Creatives : Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

The three of them were brutally beaten up and then the accused sexually harassed the minor and her mother.

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print

Few people from the village in the Fazilka district of Punjab harassed a Dalit couple and their minor daughter on August 27, as per the information received by National Commission For Scheduled Castes(NCSC). The three of them were brutally beaten up and then the accused sexually harassed the minor and her mother.

Vijay Sampla, Chairman of the NCSC, issued a notice to the Punjab government seeking immediate action against the heinous incident that took place in the Fazilka district.

NCSC Directed Authorities To Investigate Thoroughly

After the incident took place, the video of the alleged incident also went viral on social media. The commission has even sent notices to the chief secretary, Government of Punjab, the divisional commission, Ferozpur division, the director-general of police, the inspector general of police, Ferozpur range, the deputy commission (Ferozpur district) and the superintendent of police asking officials to seek for the reports, intervene and ensure justice.

NCSC has also asked the authorities to thoroughly investigate the matter and submit an immediate report based on the facts and information on the action taken through post or email.

The commission will exercise the powers of the civil court conferred under Article 338 of the Constitution and issue a summon for personal appearance before the Commission in Delhi if an action following the report is not received.

Recently, a priest and three other men have been charged with the gang rape and murder of a low-caste nine-year-old girl in New Delhi. The girl was allegedly assaulted by the priest and three workers on August 1 after she had gone to a crematorium to fetch water. The incident sparked protests in the national capital.

Also Read: 'Lessons Of Past Teach Us': PM Modi Virtually Inaugurates Renovated Complex Of Jallianwala Bagh Smarak

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Ankita Singh
,
Editor : Madhusree Goswami
,
Creatives : Ankita Singh
Dalit 
Punjab 
Harrasment 
Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About About Us Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact Testimonials
Policies Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Correction Policy Sponsored Content Policy
Contact Us Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X