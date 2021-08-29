'Lessons Of Past Teach Us': PM Modi Virtually Inaugurates Renovated Complex Of Jallianwala Bagh Smarak

Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually inaugurated the renovated complex of the Jallianwala Bagh. The Prime Minister said that we must protect the history of our country and that the events of the past 'teach us and give direction to move forward', and dedicated the renovated complex to the nation.

He mentioned that the horrors of the Partition and the Jallianwala Bagh massacre spoke volumes about the sacrifices made for India's freedom should not be forgotten as they inspire to keep the country above all. Prime Minister Modi doted that August 14 is now observed as the Partition Horrors Remembrance Day and said it's not right for any country to ignore the horrors of its past.









Need For Combined Efforts

The Prime Minister quoted the Gurbani and said that happiness emanated from empathy and service. He added that virasat (heritage) and vikas (development) must coexist and that required a combined effort for the overall development of Punjab and the nation. The event comprised of a wreath-laying ceremony and two-minute silence for the martyrs of Jallianwala Bagh.

In the renovated complex, four museum galleries were created using redundant and underutilized buildings, The New Indian Express reported. The galleries showcase the historical value of events in Punjab during that period, with the fusion of audio-visual technology that included project mapping and 3D representation and wall art and sculptural instalments. A light and sound show has been set up to depict the events of April 13, 1919.

The Prime Minister said that the place would inspire future generations about the journey of our Independence movement, the sacrifices and the countless struggles of our ancestors.

The British Indian Troops opened indiscriminate fire on an unarmed gathering of people who had come together amid nationwide protests against the Rowlatt Act. Nearly 1000 people were killed, and hundreds were left wounded on April 13, 1919.

Also Read: Celebrating National Sports Day: India Salutes 'Bharat Ratna' Major Dhyan Chand