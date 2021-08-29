All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
HeroCaste discrimination
Lessons Of Past Teach Us: PM Modi Virtually Inaugurates Renovated Complex Of Jallianwala Bagh Smarak

Image Credit: Twitter/@narendramodi

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

'Lessons Of Past Teach Us': PM Modi Virtually Inaugurates Renovated Complex Of Jallianwala Bagh Smarak

Ratika Rana

Writer: Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Digital Journalist

Her primary objective is to inform, promote, educate and cultivate readers through writing.

See article by Ratika Rana

Punjab,  29 Aug 2021 10:00 AM GMT

Editor : Ankita Singh | 

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

Creatives : Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Digital Journalist

Her primary objective is to inform, promote, educate and cultivate readers through writing.

See article by Ratika Rana

While inaugurating the renovated complex, the Prime Minister said that the lessons of the past "teach us and give us the direction to move forward".

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print

Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually inaugurated the renovated complex of the Jallianwala Bagh. The Prime Minister said that we must protect the history of our country and that the events of the past 'teach us and give direction to move forward', and dedicated the renovated complex to the nation.

He mentioned that the horrors of the Partition and the Jallianwala Bagh massacre spoke volumes about the sacrifices made for India's freedom should not be forgotten as they inspire to keep the country above all. Prime Minister Modi doted that August 14 is now observed as the Partition Horrors Remembrance Day and said it's not right for any country to ignore the horrors of its past.


— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 28, 2021 "


Need For Combined Efforts

The Prime Minister quoted the Gurbani and said that happiness emanated from empathy and service. He added that virasat (heritage) and vikas (development) must coexist and that required a combined effort for the overall development of Punjab and the nation. The event comprised of a wreath-laying ceremony and two-minute silence for the martyrs of Jallianwala Bagh.

In the renovated complex, four museum galleries were created using redundant and underutilized buildings, The New Indian Express reported. The galleries showcase the historical value of events in Punjab during that period, with the fusion of audio-visual technology that included project mapping and 3D representation and wall art and sculptural instalments. A light and sound show has been set up to depict the events of April 13, 1919.

The Prime Minister said that the place would inspire future generations about the journey of our Independence movement, the sacrifices and the countless struggles of our ancestors.

The British Indian Troops opened indiscriminate fire on an unarmed gathering of people who had come together amid nationwide protests against the Rowlatt Act. Nearly 1000 people were killed, and hundreds were left wounded on April 13, 1919.

Also Read: Celebrating National Sports Day: India Salutes 'Bharat Ratna' Major Dhyan Chand

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Ratika Rana
,
Editor : Ankita Singh
,
Creatives : Ratika Rana
Rowlatt Act 
Memorial 
Jallianwala Bagh 
Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About About Us Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact Testimonials
Policies Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Correction Policy Sponsored Content Policy
Contact Us Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X