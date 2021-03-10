Karnataka: Couple Torture Minor Domestic Help, Beat Her Up With Hot Pans; Arrested

A couple from Bengaluru's Mahadevapura were arrested and sent to judicial custody for torturing their domestic help, who was a minor girl.

The incident came to light after the maid escaped from their house and informed the police about the torture she was subjected to.

The minor's parents worked in labour shed close to the couple's apartment. She is the youngest of three sisters. The eldest also works as a house help. As the girl's parents lost their jobs due to the pandemic, they sent her for work.

The couple agreed to hire the 15-year-old girl to work for them and was paid ₹8000 per month. According to her complaint, the work was smooth for the first two months, but the couple's behaviour changed later. They would beat her with hot pans if she made any mistakes while doing house chores. The burns caused would fester, as she would continue washing dishes and clothes.

The couple did not let the minor speak to her parents. Whenever the parents approached the couple, they were sent back from the doorstep.

On March 2, the minor attempted to escape after the couple went jogging. "I ran away from the house and was sitting in the park when they found me and brought me back. They locked me up in the bathroom, burnt my hands with a hot spatula. Two days later, I escaped again. This time, a kind man took me to the police station," the minor told Bangalore Mirror.

The couple would hit her with kitchen utensils and forced her to work with rubber gloves which would worsen her wounds.

Sub-Inspector of the area, Narayanaswamy, who attended her case, informed that the girl was assaulted regularly and wasn't provided with medical attention. "Without medical attention, sepsis had set in, and she was finding it difficult to move her hands. They forced her to work with rubber gloves."

The minor had nail marks all over her neck and several cuts on her body, the inspector added.

An FIR was registered against the duo. The couple hails from Uttar Pradesh and worked as software engineers. After reuniting with her parents, the minor was taken to the hospital for treatment.

