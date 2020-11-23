Kumbh Mela To Be Held in Haridwar Despite COVID-19 Challenges: Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat

On Sunday, Uttrakhand chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat said that Kumbh Mela will be held in its 'divine form' in Haridwar next year, despite the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.

CM Rawat attended a meeting with the officeholders of the Akhil Bhartiya Akhada Parishad and discussed the preparations for the 2021 Kumbh Mela, reported India Today.

"The extent of the Kumbh Mela will depend on the status of the COVID-19 at that time. The suggestions of the ABAP and the religious fraternity will also be taken in the decisions, which will be taken according to the prevailing situation. The efforts of the state government will be aimed at ensuring that the devotees do not face any inconvenience," CM Rawat said.

He also added about how the Kumbh Mela work is being reviewed periodically and said, "Departmental secretaries have been directed to monitor the works under progress consistently. Chief secretary has also been directed to review the situation in 15 days."

Deepak Rawat, the Kumbh Mela officer talked about the completion of work said, "Work on nine new ghats (river banks), eight bridges and roads being built for the Kumbh Mela is nearing completion. Special focus is on cleanliness. Works are also being done consistently on drinking water facilitation, parking facility and removal of encroachments."

Urban Development Minister Madan Kaushik said that well-planned arrangements are being organised so that no devotee has to face any issue or problem.

Mahant Narendra Giri, ABAP head talked about the complete cooperation that the body will offer to the state government so that the Kumbh Mela is organised successfully.

The Kumbh Mela is said to begin from January 14 on the auspicious occasion of Makar Sakranti and the first Shahi Snan will take place on 11th March while the second and third ones will take place on 12th and 14th April respectively and on 27th April Kumbh Mela would come to an end with a Shahi Snan.

Also Read: India Records 44,059 Fresh Coronavirus Cases In One Day, Tally Past 91 Lakh: 10 Points