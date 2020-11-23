India Records 44,059 Fresh Coronavirus Cases In One Day, Tally Past 91 Lakh: 10 Points

India added 44,059 fresh Coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, according to data released on Monday, November 23.

The fresh cases take the total tally to over 9.13 million, which includes 511 fatalities recorded in the last 24 hours. The number of active cases remains way below the 4.5 lakh-mark. On Monday, the number of active cases in the country stood at 4,43,486 which comprises only 4.85 per cent of the tally. The COVID-19 situation in the national capital has deteriorated as among the over 500 national daily deaths, Delhi is contributing over 100. The Centre has decided to send high-level teams to Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Manipur, and Chhattisgarh to tackle the spread of the disease in winter. Union health minister Harsh Vardhan on Sunday said COVID-19 will soon be a past episode of the 21st century. "Fewer and fewer people infected are dying. We will have vaccines available very soon and the cases will significantly go down in the next few months," he said. The national capital saw 6,746 fresh infections, followed by Maharashtra and Kerala with about 5,200 to 5,700 cases respectively. West Bengal recorded nearly 3,600 cases followed by Rajasthan, which added its highest in the last 24 hours at 3,260. Some states have also imposed night curfews, rescheduled reopening schools and increased fine for not wearing masks or maintaining social distancing. Health Minister Harsh Vardhan has said that the country's indigenous vaccine against COVID- 'COVAXIN', could complete its final trials in a month or two. According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 13,25,82,730 samples were tested for COVID-19 up to November 22, of these, 8,49,596 samples were tested yesterday. Over 85.6 lakh people have recovered from the deadly virus in the country.

Globally, the novel Coronavirus cases have crossed 58.5 million and as many as 1.39 million people have succumbed to the deadly infection.

