Human-interest

Chennai's Beloved '5 Rupees Doctor' Passes Away Due To Cardiac Arrest

His family and patients said that he had never taken a day off and that it was only in March he had to shut his clinic for the first time in over three decades due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The Logical Indian Crew
Tamil Nadu   |   17 Aug 2020 4:57 AM GMT
Writer : Palak Agrawal | Editor : Prateek Gautam | Creatives : Abhishek M
Chennai

Dr V Thiruvengadam who was affectionately called the '5-rupees-doctor' for his selfless service to thousands of patients in North Chennai died of cardiac arrest on Saturday, August 15.

The doctor was a household name in the region as he treated patients at their convenience and reportedly began these services in 1973. He started off by taking Rs.5 from patients and over the years the amount grew to a very modest, Rs.50.

His family and patients said that he had never taken a day off and that it was only in March that he had to shut his clinic for the first time in over three decades due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

"Despite his age, he would work the whole day and barely ever slept," said Dr Preethi, his daughter who also assisted him in the clinic in Kalyanapuram, reported The News Minute.

"He used to give patients his phone number and they could call him any time of the day. And if he couldn't physically make it to the clinic, he will guide the patients to the nearest pharmacy and tell the pharmacist what medicines have to be given," she further added.

Throwing light on the reason for charging such minimal fees from the patients, Preethi said that her father believed it was unfair to take money from patients who were struggling financially

"We won't let this clinic close now. My younger brother and I are both doctors and will take his legacy forward," stated the daughter.

Also Read: Tripura: 3-Yr-Old Dies After Nurse Inserts Nasal Swab For COVID Test, Family Alleges Negligence

Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Palak Agrawal

Palak Agrawal

Digital Journalist

"Fascinated with simplifying the complicated and writing on the extraordinary lives of ordinary people. Also, a hodophile."

Prateek Gautam

Prateek Gautam

Digital Editor

I'm a free soul with the firm belief that journalism, apart from politics, should stand for social cause and environment.

Abhishek M

Abhishek M

Trainee Creative Producer

"Engineer by education, creative producer by profession, Photoshop interests me, travelling makes me happy, its a whole new world there every day"

Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian