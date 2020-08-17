Chennai's Beloved '5 Rupees Doctor' Passes Away Due To Cardiac Arrest

Dr V Thiruvengadam who was affectionately called the '5-rupees-doctor' for his selfless service to thousands of patients in North Chennai died of cardiac arrest on Saturday, August 15.

The doctor was a household name in the region as he treated patients at their convenience and reportedly began these services in 1973. He started off by taking Rs.5 from patients and over the years the amount grew to a very modest, Rs.50.

His family and patients said that he had never taken a day off and that it was only in March that he had to shut his clinic for the first time in over three decades due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

"Despite his age, he would work the whole day and barely ever slept," said Dr Preethi, his daughter who also assisted him in the clinic in Kalyanapuram, reported The News Minute.



"He used to give patients his phone number and they could call him any time of the day. And if he couldn't physically make it to the clinic, he will guide the patients to the nearest pharmacy and tell the pharmacist what medicines have to be given," she further added.

Throwing light on the reason for charging such minimal fees from the patients, Preethi said that her father believed it was unfair to take money from patients who were struggling financially

"We won't let this clinic close now. My younger brother and I are both doctors and will take his legacy forward," stated the daughter.

