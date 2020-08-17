Human-interest

Tripura: 3-Yr-Old Dies After Nurse Inserts Nasal Swab For COVID Test, Family Alleges Negligence

Soon after the cotton swabs were inserted, the infant started bleeding from the nose.

The Logical Indian Crew
Tripura   |   17 Aug 2020 4:11 AM GMT
Writer : Sumanti Sen | Editor : Prateek Gautam | Creatives : Abhishek M
Tripura: 3-Yr-Old Dies After Nurse Inserts Nasal Swab For COVID Test, Family Alleges Negligence

Image Credit: amarujala

A three-year-old baby died in a government hospital in Tripura's Agartala on Wednesday, August 12, allegedly after a nurse inserted a nasal swab to take samples for its COVID-19 test.

The incident took place in the city's biggest COVID-19 treatment facility -- GB Pant government hospital.

According to the baby's family, the nurse took samples of the infant after the mother tested positive for the infection. Soon after the cotton swabs were inserted, the infant started bleeding from the nose. It died on the same day.

"They must not have taken the sample with the delicacy it required to handle a three-day-old infant and may have damaged a vein inside because the child started bleeding which didn't stop," NDTV quoted a family member as saying.

The family has accused doctors and health workers of medical negligence.

"The child had tested negative. His COVID test was done. However, we cannot confirm the reason behind his death," said the state nodal officer for COVID, Dr Depp Debbarma.

On Thursday, March 13, a protest march was taken out by the state Congress against the alleged medical negligence. They have demanded that Chief Minister Biplab Deb, who also looks after the health portfolio, resign.

Also Read: Uttar Pradesh Mandates Medicos To Serve In Government Hospitals Amid Shortage Of Doctors

Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Sumanti Sen

Sumanti Sen

Digital Journalist

"I think there's just one kind of folks. Folks."

Prateek Gautam

Prateek Gautam

Digital Editor

I'm a free soul with the firm belief that journalism, apart from politics, should stand for social cause and environment.

Abhishek M

Abhishek M

Trainee Creative Producer

"Engineer by education, creative producer by profession, Photoshop interests me, travelling makes me happy, its a whole new world there every day"

Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian