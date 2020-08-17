Tripura: 3-Yr-Old Dies After Nurse Inserts Nasal Swab For COVID Test, Family Alleges Negligence

A three-year-old baby died in a government hospital in Tripura's Agartala on Wednesday, August 12, allegedly after a nurse inserted a nasal swab to take samples for its COVID-19 test.

The incident took place in the city's biggest COVID-19 treatment facility -- GB Pant government hospital.

According to the baby's family, the nurse took samples of the infant after the mother tested positive for the infection. Soon after the cotton swabs were inserted, the infant started bleeding from the nose. It died on the same day.

"They must not have taken the sample with the delicacy it required to handle a three-day-old infant and may have damaged a vein inside because the child started bleeding which didn't stop," NDTV quoted a family member as saying.

The family has accused doctors and health workers of medical negligence.

"The child had tested negative. His COVID test was done. However, we cannot confirm the reason behind his death," said the state nodal officer for COVID, Dr Depp Debbarma.

On Thursday, March 13, a protest march was taken out by the state Congress against the alleged medical negligence. They have demanded that Chief Minister Biplab Deb, who also looks after the health portfolio, resign.

