Andhra Pradesh: Collector Provides ₹10 lakh Ex Gratia To Kid Who Lost Parents To COVID, Directs Officials To Identify More

Krishna District Collector A Md Imtiaz provided an ex gratia of ₹10 lakh to P Pavani Lakshmi Priyanka, a resident of Kanuru, who lost her parents to the deadly virus. The financial assistance was announced by the state government.

Later, during a teleconference, Imtiaz directed the concerned officials to identify the children and provide the financial assistance announced by the government earlier, The New Indian Express reported. So far, the district administration has identified five children who were abandoned from Jaggaiahpet, Bapulapadu, Unguturu, Kankipadu mandals, and Gudivada.



Two children, Navya and Sidhartha, in Ongole, who recently lost their father to the virus and mother in a road accident two years ago, were provided with aid.

Both are currently living with their grandmother. Unfortunately, the 14-year-old girl and her grandmother tested positive for the virus and were shifted to a hospital.

An emotional officer gave ₹5,000 to the boy. The District Child Development Programme officer and ICDS officials recommended the duo be selected for the government's rehabilitation and protection scheme, The New Indian Express reported.

The Andhra Pradesh government had announced ex gratia in fixed deposit bonds to children who were orphaned due to coronavirus. The scheme is applicable for children below 18 years of age, belonging to families below the poverty line, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had said.

"The government hopes that by making a fixed deposit of ₹10 lakhs per child, they can utilise the monthly interest amount of about ₹5,000 for their sustenance and fixed deposit as security for their future. After attaining the age of 25, they can redeem the fixed deposit amount of ₹10 lakhs for their future," the official statement read.

Every month, an interest of 5 per cent to 6 per cent will be given to the child's guardian, the collector informed.

So far, the state has identified 34 orphans. Medical and health departments have also been issued instructions to identify the children and the district collector, who are directed to implement the scheme transparently in their respective districts.

