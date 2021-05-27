On Duty: Mathura Ambulance Driver Ferries 15 COVID-19 Patients To Hospital Even After His Mother's Death News

An ambulance driver, Prabhat Yadav who was working his usual shift and ferrying COVID-19 patients to hospitals in Mathura received a call from his family informing him that his mother had passed away.

However, even after receiving the news of his mother's demise, Yadav continued with his shift. In his view, his work was more important than returning home.

He ferried a total of 15 COVID-19 positive patients to the hospital, reported News18.

"I was shaken, but I had to gain control and go on. I couldn't just drop what I was doing. The work we do is critical," said Yadav



After finishing his shift, Yadav travelled 200 km to reach his village situated in Mainpuri. He then performed his mother's last rites and returned to work the next day.

Yadav, who has been driving 108 ambulances for nearly nine years, started working on COVID-19 duty last year in March. However, after the number of cases went down, he was relieved from the job.

With the onset of the second wave, Yadav was back to work in April as the number of cases increased drastically.



Last year, Yadav's father succumbed to COVID-19 in July. Back then also, Yadav went home and performed his father's last rites. He returned back to his job in a day.



Ajay Singh, programme manager of Mathura's 102 and 108 ambulance services said that Yadav was told to stay home for a few days. However, Yadav refused and wanted to return to work immediately. According to Singh, Yadav is a dedicated worker of his duties.



"My mother is gone. If I can save some people, she would be proud," says Yadav

