Delhi: 20-Month-Old Toddler Saves Five Lives, Becomes India's Youngest Organ Donor

The baby fell from the first floor of the balcony of her house and despite best efforts by the doctors, she could not be saved. However, the doctors retrieved five organs and transplanted them in five patients

The Logical Indian Crew
Delhi   |   15 Jan 2021 9:33 AM GMT
Writer : Palak Agrawal | Editor : Prateek Gautam | Creatives : Rajath
Image Credits: Amazonaws

A 20-month-old girl from Delhi lost her life after she accidentally fell from the first floor of her house. She, however, ended up giving a new lease of life to five patients who were on their deathbed, including a five-month-old infant.

A spokesperson of the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital claimed that the toddler had become the "youngest cadaver donor" in the country (taking organs from brain dead people). Reports suggested that doctors had retrieved heart, liver, both kidneys, and corneas and transplanted them in five patients.

"The girl, Dhanishtha, fell from the first floor of the balcony of her house while playing, on the evening of January 8, and became unconscious," the hospital said in a statement, reported LiveMint.

She was immediately rushed for medical treatment however the child could not be saved and was declared brain dead on Monday, January 11.

"Dhanishtha from Rohini, Delhi set a noble example even in her death, and became youngest cadaver donor in the country, whose multiple organs were donated that gave new lease of life to five patients," the statement added.

Keeping the irreparable loss at bay, her parents Ashish Kumar and Babita decided to donate Dhanishtha's organs to inspire others to come forward and save lives.

"The doctor told us that Dhanishtha's condition was irreversible as her brain was dead. While her treatment was going on, we met other parents who were extremely worried about organs needed to cure their children. As her brain was declared dead and her condition was irreversible, we asked the doctors if our daughter's organs can be donated to save lives," Kumar said.

Also Read: Haryana Saved Nearly 30,000 Girls From Being Killed In Womb In Last Six Years: Government

