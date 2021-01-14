In the wake of 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' campaign, Haryana saved nearly 30,000 girls from female foeticide in the last six years.

Haryana's 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' programme nodal officer, Rakesh Gupta said, "The sex ratio of the state has increased from 871 girls for every 1000 boys in the year 2014 to 922 girls in 2020. The state of Haryana has thus protected the lives of 30,000 girl child in the last six years of which 8,000 were saved only in 2020."

As per Rakesh Gupta, Haryana's main objective is to increase the sex ratio and ensure a visible decline in the incidence of female foeticide, The Statesman reported.

With an SRB (Sex Ratio at Birth) of 949, Sirsa district led the chart. Nuh and Panchkula district tied for the second spot with SRB of 939 followed by Kurukshetra and Fatehbad at 938, Panipat at 935, Sonepat at 932, Ambala at 931, Yamunanagar at 928, Kaithal and Hisar at 922. Gurugram and Rewari, both tied with an SRB of 921.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, who himself monitors the central government's flagship scheme, 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' congratulated the district Deputy Commissioner, Health Police Prosecution Women and the entire team of Child Development on this success.

Admiring this achievement, Manohar Lal Khattar said, "The state government had taken several steps in the last six years to curb the menace of female foeticide. We formulated teams to identify centres indulged in illegal sex determination of the foetus and sex determination, and we registered FIRs against the offenders, and we also provided incentives to those who shared information about the violation of PNDT (Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques) act." Adding further, he said that the Haryana government had set a target to achieve the sex ratio of 935+ during 2021.

Giving more information about this achievement, Nodal Officer Rakesh Gupta said that around 100 criminal cases were filed last year. After interstate raids in Delhi, Punjab, UP and Rajasthan, 40 cases were revealed. Only in Ghaziabad and Uttar Pradesh, more than 20 FIRs were registered after inter-state raids with a maximum of 11 FIRs.

A total of 5,37,996 births were registered during 2020, which includes 2,79,869 female births and 2,58,127 male births, added Rakesh Gupta.