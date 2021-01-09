UP: 16-Yr-Old Girl Dragged To Field, Raped, Blackmailed Over Video Of Obscene Act

In yet another heartwrenching incident, a teenaged girl was dragged to a field and allegedly raped by a 28-year-old man in Uttar Pradesh's Firozabad.

The Times of India reported that the accused's friend filmed the horrific crime on a mobile phone with an intent to blackmail her. The incident took place in Firozabad's Narkhi area on Tuesday, December 1.

Reports suggest that a complaint was filed by the victim and an FIR was registered against the two men. The main perpetrator has been put behind the bars.

The 16-year-old girl had gone out of her house to collect fodder for the cattle when a man, identified as Bhuri Singh, allegedly raped her. Singh's friend—Anil Kumar, 25, filmed the act and both of them threatened the victim to upload the video on social media if she confided in anyone.

What adds to the brutality is the statement by the girl who revealed that Singh and Kumar blackmailed her and raped her multiple times over the last month.

According to her, the accused posted the video on social media after she refused to meet them.

Mukesh Chandra Mishra, Additional superintendent of police said that based on the complaint lodged by the minor girl, the accused were booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), SC/ST Act and the Information Technology Act.

Singh was arrested and sent to jail while the other accused is still on the run.

On January 4, a 19-year-old girl from Moradabad was allegedly raped and thrown off the terrace of her house by her neighbour. The horrific incidents come amid nationwide outrage over the brutal gang-rape and murder of a 50-year-old woman in Budaun district of the state.

Shockingly, for the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government ensuring protection to the cows seems more important than protecting the dignity of the women.

