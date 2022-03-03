All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Caring For Hearing! Significance Of World Hearing Day & Raising Awareness About Deafness

Credits: Unsplash, News9Live

History
The Logical Indian Crew

Caring For Hearing! Significance Of World Hearing Day & Raising Awareness About Deafness

Devyani Madaik

Writer: Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Digital Journalist

A media enthusiast, Devyani believes in learning on the job and there is nothing off limits when it comes to work. Writing is her passion and she is always ready for a debate as well.

See article by Devyani Madaik

India,  3 March 2022 10:32 AM GMT

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary | 

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Creatives : Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Digital Journalist

A media enthusiast, Devyani believes in learning on the job and there is nothing off limits when it comes to work. Writing is her passion and she is always ready for a debate as well.

See article by Devyani Madaik

According to WHO, over 5% of the global population, which accounts for nearly 430 million people, lives with hearing loss, the figure is expected to increase in the coming years.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

The world observes March 3rd as the Hearing Day, marked by the World Health Organization (WHO). It highlights the importance of safe listening and maintaining good hearing. It is customary to lose the hearing capacity with age, but one can delay the process by working on it.

Hence, the doctors and consultants also raise awareness about the prevention of deafness and hearing loss and promote ear and hearing care.

History

The WHO marked March 3rd as Hearing Day in 2007 to raise awareness about deafness. Earlier known as International Ear Day, the name was changed to World Hearing Day in 2016.

Significance

The UN agency has sought cooperation from governments, industry experts and civil society to raise awareness about safe listening. The organisation comes up with a different theme every year, prepares brochures, flyers, posters, banners and presentations, and so forth.

To address the growing risk of hearing loss and improve listening behaviours at all ages, the WHO set up its Make Listening Safe initiative. This year will mark the launch of a global standard for safe listening entertainment venues, the mSafeListening handbook. Media plays a crucial role, and therefore, the agency will also launch a toolkit for journalists.

This year's theme - 'To hear for life, listen with care', focuses on the importance of safe listening as means of maintaining good hearing.

What Causes Loss Of Hearing?

Factors can vary from genetic conditions to complications at birth. However, the loss can also be due to certain infectious diseases, chronic ear infections, loud sounds or noise, consumption of certain medicines, and changes with age.

Impact

When the causes go unaddressed, it profoundly affects communication and language development. In children, it can result in delayed cognitive development. Further, education and employment are no options for these kids, especially in developing countries.

Hearing loss might also cause social and emotional isolation, and this can be experienced at any age. Besides distressing experiences, economic uncertainty adds to the problem. The cost of hearing screening, hearing aids, implants, or rehabilitation could be problematic for some families.

Statistics & Key Factors

According to the agency report, more than 5 per cent of the global population, which accounts for nearly 430 million people, lives with hearing loss and require rehabilitation to address their loss. The figure is expected to increase in the coming years.

It is estimated that one in every ten persons might have disabling hearing loss by 2050, which is about 2.5 billion people to experience some degree of hearing loss.

Besides, nearly 700 million people will require hearing rehabilitation, the report further read. In addition, more than one billion young adults are at risk of permanent, avoidable hearing loss due to current lifestyles and a lack of awareness.

"These numbers refer to people with hearing loss more than 35 decibels (dB) in their better hearing ear, which means that sounds louder than 35 dB can be heard (35 dB is approximately the sound level of a loud whisper close to the listener)," the agency said.

In 2021, the agency launched a world hearing report that highlighted the increasing number of people living with and at risk of hearing loss. The report emphasised mitigating exposure to loud sounds and highlighted noise control as one of the seven critical hearing interventions.

Plausible Solutions

Prevent is better than cure! We've all heard it, but it is now time to implement it. Apart from being aware of the root causes of hearing loss, it is essential to be conscious enough to protect the hearing.

Some of the factors that can be considered include engaging less time in noisy activities and keeping the volume low while using devices like MP3 players. Monitoring one's listening level can also help prevent any loss. Besides, wearing earplugs at unavoidable noisy places can be of great help.

Also Read: Chhattisgarh Tribal Man's Body Preserved For 2 Yrs, Kept As Evidence Of Fake Encounter

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Devyani Madaik
,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Creatives : Devyani Madaik
World Hearing Day 
Deafness 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X