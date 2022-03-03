Chhattisgarh Tribal Man's Body Preserved For 2 Yrs, Kept As Evidence Of Fake Encounter

A tribal man's body in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada district has been preserved for two years after his death, as evidence of a fake encounter and in the hope for justice. His body has been kept in a large pit and smeared with herbs, salt and medicinal oil wrapped in white shroud and plastic.

Called a Maoist

The incident has been reported from the Gampur village in Kirandul. On March 19, 2020, 22-year-old Badru Mandavi was killed in a joint operation by the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and the District Reserve Guards (DRG).

The officials claimed Badru as an in-charge of the Gangalur Area Committee, a Maoist division in Bastar, and an expert in Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs). The police had kept a cash reward of ₹ 2 lakh on his head.

The deceased's brother, Sannu Mandavi, informed that his brother was shot when the duo went out to collect Mahua flowers used as food and for making liquor. Sannu ran to save his life after a policeman who shot his brother followed him.

Police Tagged Him Maoist

According to the NDTV report, senior police officer P Sunderraj denied targeting Mandavi called it an encounter between Maoists and the security forces.

"A body of a male Maoist cadre Badru Mandavi was recovered and was handed over to the family. We've heard that the villagers have kept the body using some salt and herbs; we are collecting more details," the media quoted him as saying.

Villagers Deny Claims

Mandavi's family and the residents denied the allegations of Mandavi being a rebel and demanded an official inquiry into the matter. The family said he was murdered and framed as a Maoist.

First Justice, Then Last Rites

The victim's wife, Podi Mandavi, said the police ruined everything for her and the family, and they still await justice.

"Today, there is no one to take care of the house. I have lost everything after the death of my husband. This matter should be investigated, and the guilty policemen should be punished," NDTV quoted Podi.

Most of Mandavi's body parts have decomposed, but the residents intend to keep the rest. The last rites will be performed after the court takes cognisance of the matter, the villagers ascertained.

