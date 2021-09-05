All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discriminationLuminous
Celebrating Dr Sarvepalli Radhkrishnan: The Man Behind Teachers Day Celebrations

Image Credit: Newstrack

History
The Logical Indian Crew

Celebrating Dr Sarvepalli Radhkrishnan: The Man Behind Teacher's Day Celebrations

Ratika Rana

Writer: Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Digital Journalist

Her primary objective is to inform, promote, educate and cultivate readers through writing.

See article by Ratika Rana

India,  5 Sep 2021 6:26 AM GMT

Editor : Ankita Singh | 

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

Creatives : Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Digital Journalist

Her primary objective is to inform, promote, educate and cultivate readers through writing.

See article by Ratika Rana

Dr S Radhkrishnan was born on September 5, 1888. His birth anniversary is celebrated as 'Teacher's Day' to mark the underlying importance of teachers in every individual's life.

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print

India celebrates September 5 as Teacher's Day to mark the tribute and contribution made by teachers in society. India's former President, philosopher and Bharat Ratna Dr Sarvepalli Radhkrishnan was born on September 5, 1888, in Andhra Pradesh's Tiruttani to Brahmin parents. He was a bright child in academics and completed his education on several scholarships. He initially joined Voorhees College in Vellore but later moved to Madras Christian College in Chennai. In 1906, he completed his Master's Degree in Philosophy and became a Professor.

A Legendary Teacher

India's former President donned many hats after that. He went ahead to teach in Chennai's Presidency College and Calcutta University. He was very popular among his students. One of Dr Radhakrishnan's famous sayings is that "The true teachers are those that help us to think for ourselves." The Professor was knighted in 1931 and was awarded the coveted Bharat Ratna in 1954. After that, Dr Radhkrishnan was appointed as an honorary member of the British Royal Order of Merit in 1963.

Radhakrishnan was one of the most admired and well-respected men of the 20th century. He was nominated 16 times for Nobel Prize in Literature and 11 times for the Nobel Peace Prize. The Times of India reported an anecdote of the great teacher's life, once in 1921, when Dr Radhakrishnan was heading towards the Mysore Railway Station from Mysore University. His students had arranged for a flower-decked carriage for the commute to the destination, and his students pulled the carriage.

The Story Behind Teacher's Day

When Dr Radhakrishnan became the second President of Independent India in 1962, his students approached him to celebrate September 5 as a special day. Instead, he requested his students to celebrate this day as Teacher's Day to commemorate teachers' contributions to making the world a better place. Thus, September 5 is celebrated across the country with full enthusiasm as a symbol of gratitude towards teachers.

Also Read: Using Personal Savings, This Teacher From UP Is Funding Education Of 2,021 Post Second Wave

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Ratika Rana
,
Editor : Ankita Singh
,
Creatives : Ratika Rana
Dr S Radhakrishnan 
Teachers 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact Testimonials
Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Correction Policy Sponsored Content Policy
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X