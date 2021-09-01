All section
Using Personal Savings, This Teacher From UP Is Funding Education Of 2,021 Post Second Wave

Image Credit: From the Source

Uplifting

Using Personal Savings, This Teacher From UP Is Funding Education Of 2,021 Post Second Wave

Uttar Pradesh,  1 Sep 2021 11:41 AM GMT

After his mother fell into the clutches of the second wave of the pandemic, several of his students who have become doctors now helped him secure a bed. This made him ponder on the importance of educating children.

Shashi Prakash Singh was born to a farmer in a village in Uttar Pradesh. He completed his schooling at a government school and then did his B.Tech from Roorkee. A teacher by profession, he helps students to prepare for NEET. During the peak of the second wave, Shashi's mother contracted the virus, and he was struggling to find her a bed in hospitals.

That is when his students, who have now become doctors, helped him find the necessary medication and care for his mother. The 36-year-old was left with the thought that education empowered his students to become doctors and help him and several others facing a similar situation.

Students Couldn't Ask Their Parents For Money

Speaking to The Logical Indian, Shashi said, "In my online classes, many of my students used to say that 2021 is a very unlucky year, and quite a significant number of them would drop out of the batches. When I asked them the reason for dropping out, they said that situation in their homes is so bad that they cannot even ask their parents to pay for the fees."

Emphasising further, he said that if someone is worried about arranging for food at night, they cannot pay the fees for their children. So many children in the country drop out of school education because of poor financial conditions.


Initially, he paid the fees for some of his students, and those students told about the teacher to other children who were victims of such circumstances. The act of kindness spread through word of mouth. When asked why the teacher zeroed upon 2,021 as the number of children whose education he would fund, Shashi told The Logical Indian, "My students had become so pessimistic about this year that I wanted to pick the same number and benefit the students".

Had Saved Up To Buy A House

He has never reached out for crowd-funding; instead, he used his savings of years to fund the education of the under-privileged children.

He told The Logical Indian, "Everyone dreams of having their own house; I had saved up for years for having my own house in Lucknow. But during the pandemic, some children could not study, and if I am able enough to lend a hand, why should I not? The house is still a dream, and I will achieve it, just a little later, maybe!"

Also Read: Upskilling India! Delhi Skill University Offers Sofware Programming Diploma Course To Women, Transwomen From Vulnerable Group

Students 
Education 
