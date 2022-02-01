All section
Caste discrimination
A Rare Privilege: How RK Shanmukham Chetty Presented Independent Indias First Union Budget?

Image Credits: Wikimedia 

History
The Logical Indian Crew

'A Rare Privilege': How RK Shanmukham Chetty Presented Independent India's First Union Budget?

Akanksha Saxena

Writer: Akanksha Saxena

Akanksha Saxena

Akanksha Saxena

Digital Journalist

I am a budding journalist who loves to write stories that have the ability to connect with people.

See article by Akanksha Saxena

India,  1 Feb 2022 10:19 AM GMT

Editor : Ankita Singh | 

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

Creatives : Akanksha Saxena

Akanksha Saxena

Akanksha Saxena

Digital Journalist

I am a budding journalist who loves to write stories that have the ability to connect with people.

See article by Akanksha Saxena

India's first Union budget post-independence was presented on November 26, 1947, where the year's total expenditure was estimated at Rs 197.29 crores and covered a period of seven and a half months from August 1947 to March 1948.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to present the Budget on February 1. It will consist of expenditures, fiscal positions, projects, growth infrastructure and many others for the upcoming fiscal year. Budget 2022 will be a doorway to India's future in the post-pandemic era.

As the country completes 75 years of independence, the Union Budget has shaped India's financial and economic domain in the past. The road to becoming the fastest-growing economy has been challenging, with numerous hurdles in its wake.

In light of this, it is imperative to take a trip down memory lane and look into independent India's first-ever Union Budget presented in 1947.

'Rare Privilege'

The country's first Union Budget was presented on November 26, 1947, three months after India broke itself out of the British empire's shackles. It was presented by the then finance minister, RK Shanmukham Chetty. NDTV quotes his first words, "I rise to present the first Budget of a free and independent India. This occasion may well be considered as a historical one, and I count it as a rare privilege that it has fallen to me to be the Finance Minister to present this budget."

Chetty entered the Parliament and wore a dark pinstripe suit with a tie and white shirt. He carried a leather briefcase and exuded confidence when presenting the independent country's first Union Budget. Two autonomous governments emerged with the country's partitions in Delhi and Islamabad, respectively.

Expenditure And Fiscal Deficit

The statement covered a period of around seven-and-a-half months from August 1947 to March 1948. It had total revenue of ₹ 171.15 crores and the year's total expenditure was Rs 197.29 crores. Also, the fiscal deficit amounted to ₹ 26.24 at that time. Around ₹ 92.74 crores were allocated out of the total money for the defence services.

The Hindu quotes, "It has also been agreed that till the end of September 1948, the two countries will remain under a common currency system, although from April 1, Pakistan will have its coin." In terms of capital outlay, Rs 56.59 crores were allocated, and around ₹ 20.39 crores were kept for various grants to provinces.

Also Read: Congress' Harish Rawat Labels Union Budget 2022-23 As 'Chunaavi Budget'

