All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Congress Harish Rawat Labels Union Budget 2022-23 As Chunaavi Budget

Image Credit: ANI, Facebook/Harish Rawat and Pixabay (Representational)

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

Congress' Harish Rawat Labels Union Budget 2022-23 As 'Chunaavi Budget'

Snehadri Sarkar

Writer: Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

India,  1 Feb 2022 7:49 AM GMT

Editor : Ankita Singh | 

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

The Union Budget for 2022-2023 was presented in a paperless format in an attempt to go green. Sitharaman read out the Budget at the Parliament through a tab, instead of the traditional 'bahi khata'.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

Senior Congress leader and former Uttarakhand Chief Minister Harish Rawat on January 31 claimed that the 2022-23 Union Budget would be 'Chunaavi budget' ahead of the upcoming assembly elections.

While interacting on Monday evening, Rawat was quoted as saying by ANI, "This year's budget will be a 'Chunaavi Budget'. It will be presented in a way while focusing on the interests of the poll-bound states."

Earlier in the week, Rawat was spotted conducting door-to-door campaigning for the upcoming polls in Haridwar.

'Paper Free' Union Budgets 2022-23

Finance Minster Nirmala Sitharaman presented the 2022-23 Union Budget on Tuesday. Ahead of the Budget presentation, Sitharaman also met President Ram Nath Kovind and was accompanied by Ministers of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary, Bhagwat Karad and a few other officials from the Ministry.

The Union Budget for 2022-2023 was presented in a paperless format in an attempt to go green. Sitharaman read out the Budget at the Parliament through a tab, instead of the traditional 'bahi khata'.

On January 31, Sitharaman also had tabled this year's Economic Survey, planned around the theme of "Agile approach", which indicated the country's economy to expand by 9.2 per cent during Financial Year 2021-22 and by nearly 8-8.5 per cent in fiscal 2023 beginning April 1.

The entire budget session of Parliament starts on Monday with President Ram Nath Kovind to both Houses in the Central Hall.

The initial part of the Union Budget Session of Parliament is being held between January 31 and February 11. Meanwhile, the second part of the Union Budget Session will be held from March 14 to April 8.

Also Read: India Accounts For Over 50% Of World's New Leprosy Patients In 2020-21: Report

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Editor : Ankita Singh
,
Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar
Congress 
Union Budget 
Nirmala Sitharaman 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X