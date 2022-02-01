Congress' Harish Rawat Labels Union Budget 2022-23 As 'Chunaavi Budget'

Senior Congress leader and former Uttarakhand Chief Minister Harish Rawat on January 31 claimed that the 2022-23 Union Budget would be 'Chunaavi budget' ahead of the upcoming assembly elections.

While interacting on Monday evening, Rawat was quoted as saying by ANI, "This year's budget will be a 'Chunaavi Budget'. It will be presented in a way while focusing on the interests of the poll-bound states."

Earlier in the week, Rawat was spotted conducting door-to-door campaigning for the upcoming polls in Haridwar.

'Paper Free' Union Budgets 2022-23

Finance Minster Nirmala Sitharaman presented the 2022-23 Union Budget on Tuesday. Ahead of the Budget presentation, Sitharaman also met President Ram Nath Kovind and was accompanied by Ministers of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary, Bhagwat Karad and a few other officials from the Ministry.

The Union Budget for 2022-2023 was presented in a paperless format in an attempt to go green. Sitharaman read out the Budget at the Parliament through a tab, instead of the traditional 'bahi khata'.

On January 31, Sitharaman also had tabled this year's Economic Survey, planned around the theme of "Agile approach", which indicated the country's economy to expand by 9.2 per cent during Financial Year 2021-22 and by nearly 8-8.5 per cent in fiscal 2023 beginning April 1.

The entire budget session of Parliament starts on Monday with President Ram Nath Kovind to both Houses in the Central Hall.

The initial part of the Union Budget Session of Parliament is being held between January 31 and February 11. Meanwhile, the second part of the Union Budget Session will be held from March 14 to April 8.

