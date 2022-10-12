All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Ram Manohar Lohia: Know How This Activist & Socialist Contributed To Indian Independence Movement

Image Credit: Twitter/ Srinivas, Jagran

History
The Logical Indian Crew

Ram Manohar Lohia: Know How This Activist & Socialist Contributed To Indian Independence Movement

Ronit Kumar Singh

Writer: Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Digital Journalist

A confident and reliable journalist who always desires to toss the unheard voices. I cover politics and governance extensively through stories.

See article by Ronit Kumar Singh

India,  12 Oct 2022 6:42 AM GMT

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary | 

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Creatives : Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Digital Journalist

A confident and reliable journalist who always desires to toss the unheard voices. I cover politics and governance extensively through stories.

See article by Ronit Kumar Singh

Ram Manohar Lohia, born in Akbarpur, Uttar Pradesh, was an activist in the Indian Independence Movement. He became one of the leading figures of the Central Directorate who organised the Quit India revolt.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

The Indian Independence Movement has seen many activists making immense contributions to develop India as an independent nation with its constitutional values and culture. One among them was Ram Manohar Lohia, a socialist political leader and an activist who used to work in with Congress Radio which was broadcast secretly from Bombay (now Mumbai) until 1942.

Early Life & Education

Lohia was born on March 23, 1910 at Akbarpur, Uttar Pradesh to Hiralal (father). He was raised by his father and a lady from the Barber community, as his mother died when he was two years old. He completed his primary education and attended Banaras Hindu University to complete his intermediate during the 1920s.

He attended the Humboldt University of Berlin, Germany, to convey his dim view of British ideology and philosophy. Due to his excellent academic performance, he received financial support to study the national economy as his primary subject as a doctoral student. Interestingly, he wrote his thesis paper on 'Salt Taxation in India', focusing on the socioeconomic theory of Gandhi and revealing several hidden facts.

Contribution To Indian Independence Movement

As a socialist and an editor of Congress Socialist, he became one of the founders of the Congress Socialist Party (CSP). Later, Jawaharlal Nehru selected him as the secretary of the Foreign Department of the All India Congress Committee (AICC). Being an active member of the CSP, he left the position in the AICC in 1938.

For his anti-war speeches in 1940, he was arrested by the British forces and received a jail term of two years. He started developing his idea of freedom from colonial rule. In 1942, he became a prominent figure in the Central Directorate which organised the Quit India movement led by Mahatama Gandhi, suggests Wikipedia. Together with Jayaprakash Narayan, he was one of the last high-security prisoners in the Lahore Fort after being captured by the British government in 1946.

Entering Politics With His Socialist Party

Being a socialist political leader with mass connections, he left Congress when CSP was founded. Later, the party was merged with the Kisan Majdoor Praja Party to form a new Praja Socialist Party. Unhappy with the values of the new party, Lohia left and founded his Socialist Party in 1956. He lost to Jawaharlal Nehru in the Phulpur general elections of 1962. Later he won back-to-back Lok Sabha seats from the Kannauj constituency and other districts.

He is popularly known for his contribution as an author in India. Some of his writings, including The Caste System, India, China, Northern Frontiers, Marx-Gandhi, and Socialism, were widely regarded as the finest. Later, the Karnataka government translated all his books and published them in six volumes. In the state-run libraries and stores, it's still sold at a subsidised rate.

Also Read: Jayaprakash Narayan: Know About The Independence Activist & Socialist Who Called For 'Total Revolution'

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Ronit Kumar Singh
,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Creatives : Ronit Kumar Singh
Ram Manohar Lohia 
Indian Independence Movement 
Uttar Pradesh 

Must Reads

Railways Float Policy To Replace Its Fuel-Powered Fleet With Electric Vehicles By 2025
Unrelated Image Shared With As Akhilesh Yadav Performing Last Rites Of His Father
Does This Image Show Babiya The Famous Crocodile Of Kerela's Temple? No, Image is Viral With False Context!
World Arthritis Day 2022: Here's All You Need To Know About Its Prevention & Treatment
Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X