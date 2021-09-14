All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
All You Need To Know About Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh

Image Credit: The Indian Express

History
The Logical Indian Crew

All You Need To Know About Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh

Ratika Rana

Writer: Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Digital Journalist

Her primary objective is to inform, promote, educate and cultivate readers through writing.

See article by Ratika Rana

Uttar Pradesh,  14 Sep 2021 2:29 PM GMT

Editor : Ankita Singh | 

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

Creatives : Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Digital Journalist

Her primary objective is to inform, promote, educate and cultivate readers through writing.

See article by Ratika Rana

Raja Mahendra Pratap, an alumnus of Aligarh Muslim University, was a revolutionary social reformer and a freedom fighter. Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh State University in Aligarh.

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of the revolutionary Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh State University, two years after Uttar Pradesh Cheif Minister Yogi Adityanath had said that the freedom fighter had not received due credit for donating his land for the Aligarh Muslim University. Raja Mahendra Pratap He was a social reformer, freedom fighter and writer and entered the Lok Sabha in 1957 as an independent candidate from Mathura.

Fought In The Anglo-Balkan War in 1911

He was born in a royal Jat family of Hathras district of Uttar Pradesh in 1886 and took an active interest in politics from an early age. He fought in the Anglo-Balkan war in 1911 along with his classmates from Muhammadan Anglo-Oriental Collegiate School, which was later renamed Aligarh Muslim University. Though Raja Pratap did not complete his graduation, he was felicitated during the centenary celebration of the University in 1977.

Nominated For Nobel Peace Prize In 1932

Mahendra Pratap established a 'Provisional Indian Government' in Kabul in 1915, during the first World War, but based himself in Japan after the British Government started targeting him. He was nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize in 1932. He returned to India in 1946 and immediately started working with Mahatma Gandhi. Post-independence, he pursued the ideals of Panchayati Raj.

The Indian Express quoted the great-grandson of Raja Mahendra Pratap, "He was not a political figure. He was more of a reformer who promoted education. He gave his residence to establish the first technical school in the country. He was well-versed in eight languages; he practised different religions and founded the world federation".

Mahendra Pratap's father and grandfather were known to be close to educationist Sir Syed Ahmed Khan, who was the founder of the Aligarh Muslim University. The family is said to have given some land to the University as a donation, while some were on the lease.

Also Read: CCTVs, GPS Technology To Be Used For Waste Collection In Greater Noida

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Ratika Rana
,
Editor : Ankita Singh
,
Creatives : Ratika Rana
University 
UttarPradesh 
Foundation Stone 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact Events Testimonials
Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Correction Policy Sponsored Content Policy Editorial Policy Non Partisanship
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X