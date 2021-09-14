All You Need To Know About Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of the revolutionary Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh State University, two years after Uttar Pradesh Cheif Minister Yogi Adityanath had said that the freedom fighter had not received due credit for donating his land for the Aligarh Muslim University. Raja Mahendra Pratap He was a social reformer, freedom fighter and writer and entered the Lok Sabha in 1957 as an independent candidate from Mathura.

Fought In The Anglo-Balkan War in 1911

He was born in a royal Jat family of Hathras district of Uttar Pradesh in 1886 and took an active interest in politics from an early age. He fought in the Anglo-Balkan war in 1911 along with his classmates from Muhammadan Anglo-Oriental Collegiate School, which was later renamed Aligarh Muslim University. Though Raja Pratap did not complete his graduation, he was felicitated during the centenary celebration of the University in 1977.

Nominated For Nobel Peace Prize In 1932

Mahendra Pratap established a 'Provisional Indian Government' in Kabul in 1915, during the first World War, but based himself in Japan after the British Government started targeting him. He was nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize in 1932. He returned to India in 1946 and immediately started working with Mahatma Gandhi. Post-independence, he pursued the ideals of Panchayati Raj.

The Indian Express quoted the great-grandson of Raja Mahendra Pratap, "He was not a political figure. He was more of a reformer who promoted education. He gave his residence to establish the first technical school in the country. He was well-versed in eight languages; he practised different religions and founded the world federation".

Mahendra Pratap's father and grandfather were known to be close to educationist Sir Syed Ahmed Khan, who was the founder of the Aligarh Muslim University. The family is said to have given some land to the University as a donation, while some were on the lease.

