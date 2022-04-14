Ambedkar Jayanti: 10 Evocative Quotes By Dr BR Ambedkar That Will Remain Etched In Every Indian's Heart

Today marks the birth anniversary of India's first law minister Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar. Every year April 14 is celebrated as Ambedkar Jayanti to honour his immense contributions to the making of present-day India.



Hailed as the father of the Indian Constitution, it was under his chairmanship that the longest written constitution in the world was framed by the constituent assembly.

Fought Against Social Evils

This day is also observed to remember the jurist's dedication in fighting social evils like caste discrimination and oppression. Being an erudite economist, social reformer and influential orator, Dr Ambedkar was a scholar in various disciplines like law, political science and economics.

He envisioned an India where all its citizens are treated equally under the law and campaigned for India's independence from British rule. Having dedicated his whole life to working for the upliftment of women, untouchables and labourers, Babasaheb was conferred Bharat Ratna on March 31, 1990.

On his birth anniversary, here are 10 quotes by him that have been inspiring people for years:



"I like the religion that teaches liberty, equality and fraternity"

"Unlike a drop of water which loses its identity when it joins the ocean, man does not lose his being in the society in which he lives. Man's life is independent. He is born not for the development of the society alone, but for the development of his self."

"If I find the constitution being misused, I shall be the first to burn it."

"We must stand on our own feet and fight as best as we can for our rights. So carry on your agitation and organise your forces. Power and prestige will come to you through struggle."

"The history of India is nothing but a history of a mortal conflict between Buddhism and Brahminism."

"So long as you do not achieve social liberty, whatever freedom is provided by the law is of no avail to you."

"Men are mortal. So are ideas. An idea needs propagation as much as a plant needs watering. Otherwise both will wither and die."

"Political tyranny is nothing compared to the social tyranny and a reformer who defies society is a more courageous man than a politician who defies Government."

"Law and order are the medicine of the body politic and when the body politic gets sick, medicine must be administered."

"I measure the progress of a community by the degree of progress which women have achieved."

