Caste discrimination
Jharkhand Ropeway Mishap: This Local Mans Courageous Act Saved 11 Lives From Stranded Trolleys

Image Credits: Hindustan Times, India Today

Uplifting
The Logical Indian Crew

Jharkhand Ropeway Mishap: This Local Man's Courageous Act Saved 11 Lives From Stranded Trolleys

Tashafi Nazir

Writer: Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Digital Journalist

For most people, journalism sounds hectic and chaotic. For her, it's a passion she has been chasing for years. With an extensive media background, Tashafi believes in putting efforts on presenting a simple incident in the most interesting way.

See article by Tashafi Nazir

Jharkhand,  14 April 2022 6:06 AM GMT

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary | 

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Creatives : Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Digital Journalist

For most people, journalism sounds hectic and chaotic. For her, it's a passion she has been chasing for years. With an extensive media background, Tashafi believes in putting efforts on presenting a simple incident in the most interesting way.

See article by Tashafi Nazir

Panna Lal, who works as a fitter in Damodar Ropeway and Infra, climbed the ropeway towers and reached the trolleys to rescue the stranded people.

The ropeway tragedy at Trikut Hills in Jharkhand's Deoghar ended on April 12 after over 40 people were rescued while three people lost their lives in the incident. Amidst all the chaos, a local man named Pann Panjiyay emerged as a hero and pulled 11 people to safety from the stranded ropeway trolleys.

According to Panjiyay alias Panna Lal, who works as a fitter in Damodar Ropeway and Infra, the incident occurred around 4.30 pm on Sunday, and no one from the administration was present on the spot, India Today reported.

The incident occurred after a breakdown of a shaft. The trolley cabin suffered a massive jerk, after which it came to a screeching halt. At that moment, he decided to rescue the passengers stuck in cable cars at low altitudes.

Showing immense bravery and courage, Panjiyay climbed the ropeway towers and reached the trolleys to rescue the stranded people. He tied them with ropes and let them slide down slowly with the help of a pulley, The New Indian Express reported.

'Couldn't Stop Helping People'

He stated that he could not stop helping the people stranded midair on the ropeway as he has been "feeding his family and educating children by the money earned from it (ropeway)".

"I told others there to start rescuing the tourists first. With the help of locals, I vacated nearly five-six trolleys hanging midair at a lower altitude," he said.

Panna Lal also helped the rescue team reach out to the stranded trolleys and rescue the remaining people.

"Initially, people were not ready to do anything, but when I climbed up on the trolley, others joined me and started rescuing the people," said Panna Lal.

The ropeway operator rewarded him with a cheque of Rs 1 lakh.

CM Praises The Braveheart

Chief Minister Hemant Soren felicitated him and said the bravery shown by Panna Lal was commendable, and he felt proud of him.

"The state government will also apprise the Central government about the bravery of Panna Lal," said the CM.

Meanwhile, Panna Lal's family is on cloud nine after discovering his excellent samaritan act. He is being hailed as a hero, and compliments have started to pour in from all corners.

Also Read: Leading The Way! How Odisha Govt Sets Benchmark To Protect Rights Of Children Whose Parents Are In Jail


Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Tashafi Nazir
,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Creatives : Tashafi Nazir
Jharkhand Ropeway Mishap 
Panna Lal 
Ropeway incident 
Jharkhand tragedy 

