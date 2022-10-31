All section
Caste discrimination
National Unity Day: Looking Back At Sardar Vallabhbhai Patels Role In Unification Of India

Image Credits: Wikimedia, Wikimedia

History
Writer: Ronit Kumar Singh

National Unity Day: Looking Back At Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's Role In Unification Of India

Ronit Kumar Singh

Writer: Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Digital Journalist

A confident and reliable journalist who always desires to toss the unheard voices. I cover politics and governance extensively through stories.

See article by Ronit Kumar Singh

India,  31 Oct 2022 6:31 AM GMT

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary 

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Creatives : Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Digital Journalist

A confident and reliable journalist who always desires to toss the unheard voices. I cover politics and governance extensively through stories.

See article by Ronit Kumar Singh

The National Unity Day has been celebrated every year since 2014 with patriotic events to mark the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. The 'Iron Man of India' played a crucial role in the country's unification.

The National Unity Day, or Rashtriya Ekta Diwas, has been observed every year on October 31 since 2014. The day is marked with several patriotic events across the country to celebrate the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, a man who fought during pre-independence against British rule and post-independence for a unified India.

Being commonly known as the 'Iron Man of India,' Sardar was a barrister, political leader, and statesman who served as the first Deputy Prime Minister of India and first Home Minister of India from 1947 to 1950. He was closely associated with the Indian National Congress and played an essential role in India's Independence with a vision of a unified India.

Contribution To Indian Politics

Sardar was born in the Kheda district of Gujarat and became a successful lawyer after completing his education. He played a leading role in the non-violent civil disobedience movement by organising peasants from Bardoli, Kheda, and Borsad against British rule. Sardar's contribution to the Quit India Movement is also remembered as an active committee member.

After independence, he became the home minister and deputy of the first prime minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru. From day one of taking charge, he had a task to integrate 562 princely states under the Indian Dominion, reported Hindustan Times.

Role In Unification Of Country

Sardar began the integration work on August 6, 1947, and completed it within the period of his political maturity. Places like Junagarh, Hyderabad and Jammu and Kashmir had some resistance, but Sardar's effort overcame all the challenges.

He is also given credit for the creation of the All-India bureaucratic service as he realised that a systematic framework is important to achieve the development goals of India. In his honour, the government of India built a 'Statue of Unity', the world's tallest statue at 182 metres. The Indian government also dedicated the Bharat Ratna award to Sardar in 1991 for his contribution to nation-building.

Also Read: Beyond Religious Boundaries! This Organisation Inaugurates Office With Priests From 3 Communities; Know Why

Writer : Ronit Kumar Singh
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
Creatives : Ronit Kumar Singh
