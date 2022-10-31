Beyond Religious Boundaries! This Organisation Inaugurates Office With Priests From 3 Communities; Know Why

The hair and beauty care brand, Naturals inaugurated its new Groom India office this week. Notably, the organisation invited priests from three religious communities of India- Hindu, Muslim and Christian to offer prayers during the inauguration.

The effort was to tell the world that India is still a safe place for all communities and coexistence is still prevalent in the country. The brand has displayed a unique gesture while reflecting religious harmony in India through its inauguration ceremony.

The Co-Founder and CEO of Naturals, CK Kumaravel, while talking with The Logical Indian, said, "The entrepreneur belongs to the society first, then to the company and family and at last, to themselves. There is a practice going on to divide India into religious lines. Due to this, we came up with the idea of inaugurating our office uniquely."

He added, "It's time that all right-minded people should come together to bring change. With this in the backdrop, we invited priests from three different communities." He also requested all franchise partners not to display any religious symbols or photos at the salon across India as it might create bias in customers' minds.

He mentioned that each customer is a god; service to man is service to god. Crossing the boundaries of religion, the entrepreneur and the Salon brand have collectively tried to put in the effort that aims to drive change in contemporary society.

Know About CK Kumaravel

Kumaravel lost his father 43 years ago and decided to follow in his father's footsteps to succeed. He decided to become an entrepreneur as his father himself was one. He joined his wife in her entrepreneurial journey (Naturals) in 2004; since then, they have never looked back.

It's been 22 years since Naturals became operational nationwide. Now, it has more than 700 salons across 20 states with over 70 lakh customer bases. Notably, Kumaravel and his wife have created many women entrepreneurs across the country through their retail and franchise business models.

According to the brand, by 2025, Naturals aims to create 3000 salons, empower 2000 women entrepreneurs and create 1,00,000 jobs. In this mission, the entrepreneur has also shown a way to cross religious boundaries and represent India on the global stage in regard to entrepreneurship and women empowerment.

Also Read: 19-Year-Old Prajwal Pandey Gets Place In UK PM's Core Committee: Know About Him