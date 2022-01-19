Maharana Pratap: One Of India's Fiercest Warriors And His Heroics From The Battle Of Haldighati​

All section
Maharana Pratap: One Of Indias Fiercest Warriors And His Heroics From The Battle Of Haldighati​

Image Credit: Twitter/ @Surtana111

History
19 Jan 2022

Maharana Pratap is remembered for his heroics, especially in the battle of Haldighati, where the Rajput Army was massively outnumbered, but gave a tough fight to the Mughal Emperor Akbar.

The Rana of Mewar, Maharana Pratap and his army fought the battle of Haldighati against Emperor Akbar's troops led by Man Singh I on 18 June 1576. The Mughals emerged as the victors of the war and inflicted heavy casualties on the Rajputs but could not capture Maharana Pratap. Maharana Pratap ascended the throne of Mewar from his father, Maharana Udai Singh, in 1572.

The Battle Of Haldighati

The Mughals took over Chittorgarh after a bloody siege, which led to the loss of the fertile eastern belt of Mewar. Nonetheless, the remaining wooded and hilly region was still under Maharana's control. Mughal Emperor Akbar intended to secure a reliable route to Gujarat through Mewar and wanted Maharana Pratap to become his vassal like other kings of the region. However, war was inevitable after Maharana refused Akbar's proposal.

A narrow mountain pass near Haldighati was the battle site, and Mughals outnumbered the Rajputs four is to one. Initially, it seemed that the Mewaris would emerge victoriously; however, the Mughal Army began wreaking havoc. Historians believe that even though the Rajputs were heavily outnumbered, their courage and strength was unparalleled.

Maharana Pratap's Death

After his escape, Maharana Pratap took shelter in the Chappan areas and attacked Mughal strongholds. After the battle till his death on 19 January 1597, he had regained a considerable portion of western Mewar. The people who had migrated to other places also began to return. The excellent monsoon of that year led to good agricultural produce, which eventually led to a prospering economy.

According to historical records, Pratap reportedly died to due injuries from a hunting accident at the age of 56. He told his eldest son Amar Singh I to never succumb to the Mughals and win Chittorgarh back on his deathbed.

