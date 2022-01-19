All section
Twist And Turn In UP Polls: Akhilesh Yadav Contests From Azamgarh; Sister-In-Law Joins BJP

Image Credit: Wikipedia, Facebook/ BJP Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh,  19 Jan 2022 8:00 AM GMT

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar | 

After several MLAs and Cabinet Ministers chose Akhilesh Yadav over CM Yogi Adityanath ahead of elections in the state, Aparna Yadav, Akhilesh Yadav's Sister-in-law joins hands with BJP.

The election battleground in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh sees several cards being played by the ruling BJP and Opposition Samajwadi Party. Akhilesh Yadav, the Chief Ministerial candidate from Samajwadi Party, is all set to contest the elections from the constituency of Azamgarh. His father, Mulayam Singh Yadav, won the constituency in the 2014 elections. Junior Yadav's decision to choose his father's former constituency might be an attempt to keep the worker and Yadav-Muslim vote based on his support. Moreover, Akhilesh Yadav also won the 2019 elections from the constituency, even though BJP won the majority in the state.

Aparna Yadav Joins BJP

At the same time, BJP played a masterstroke by allying Akhilesh Yadav's sister-in-law with it. Aparna Yadav is Akhilesh's brother Prateek Yadav's wife, and her alliance with the BJP is a shocker to the Samajwadi Party. While welcoming her to the Party, BJP leaders called her Mulayam Singh's Bahu. After joining the BJP, Aparna said,

"I now want to try and do better for the country. I have always been very impressed by the schemes of the BJP, and I will do my best at the party," she said, NDTV reported.

She wore a saffron scarf and said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi has always inspired me".

Several Ministers Had Resigned From BJP To Join SP

Uttar Pradesh Keshav left no chance to dig at Akhilesh Yadav, saying that he was unsuccessful in his family and politics. Aparna's alliance with the BJP comes as a significant acquisition for BJP after several leaders from the backward class community had chosen Akhilesh Yadav over Yogi Adityanath just weeks ahead of the UP elections.

Also Read: Telangana: Govt Schools To Become English Medium From Next Academic Year

