What Connects Lata Mangeshkar To 1971 Bangladesh War And 1983 World Cup?

Lata Mangeshkar, India's Nightingale, breathed her last on Sunday, February 6, after her prolonged battle with COVID-19 complications. A few days before, she was admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital due to her deteriorating health and was put on a ventilator.

The 'Melody Queen' was laid to rest at Shivaji Park. From PM Narendra Modi to actor Shahrukh Khan, Prominent personalities paid their respects as she was cremated with state honours.

The 92-year-old's illustrious career spans decades. Lata Mangeshkar played a part in many pivotal moments in Indian history that are fondly remembered by music lovers globally.

Singing For Bangladesh

An integral part of the India-Pakistan War in 1971 was the Liberation struggle in erstwhile East Pakistan, now known as Bangladesh. The country's liberation war against Pakistan was spearheaded by Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, also known as 'Bangabandhu' and Bangladesh's founding father. Over the years, the film industry has played its part in supporting the army jawans and boosting their morales during such times.

Therefore, 1971 was no different. A cultural troupe called 'Bangladesh Sahayak Samiti' was formed by actress Waheeda Rahman and Pran and Shammi Kapoor. Lata Mangeshkar was also a part of the group that toured across India to raise funds for the cause. According to a Bangladeshi publication called 'The Daily Star', she even sang for a film called 'Raktakto Bangla', which has a special place in every Bangladeshi's heart.

After the war ended in 1971, Lata Mangeshkar travelled to the newly-formed country as a member of the Indian cultural delegation called upon by Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and his family in Dhaka. She shared an anecdote on Twitter where she mentioned travelling in an Indian Air Force plane to different cities. On her death, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina paid her respects. Deccan Herald quotes, "A great void has been created in the subcontinent's musical arena with the demise of the music empress."

News 18 quotes an instance where women who attended the concerts at the time would remove their gold jewellery and donate it for the Bangladesh cause.



Namaskar. 1971 Bangladesh mukti yudh samapt hote hi hum Bangladesh gaye the aur Sunil Dutt ji ke group ke saath humne kaafi karyakram kiye,us waqt hum Army ke plane se hi sab jagah jaate the. pic.twitter.com/IAgiVWOAhb — Lata Mangeshkar (@mangeshkarlata) September 14, 2019

Concert For 'Kapil's Devils'

It is a known factor that Lata Mangeshkar was an avid cricket fan. She often attended matches in Brabourne Stadium in the 1970s and 80s with her brother, Hridaynath Mangeshkar.

However, her valuable contribution in 1983 added to the reasons behind her popularity. The Indian team led by Kapil Dev did the unthinkable when they defeated the formidable West Indies to clinch the World Cup at Lords. While India was gearing up to give 'Kapil's Devils' a triumphant welcome, the Board of Control For Cricket in India (BCCI) was going through a significant funds crunch. They did not have enough money to award the players.

"After our World Cup victory, the cricket board announced ₹25,000 prize money for each player. Lata didi was taken aback by this (low sum). After our return to the country, she organised a fundraising musical concert for us in Delhi and awarded ₹1 lakh to each player in the team. It was a considerable sum during that time and bigger than what the board had offered us, "former captain Dilip Vengsarkar spoke to The Indian Express.





Just found this. #LataMangeshkar night IGI stadium in Delhi after we won the World Cup in 1983. pic.twitter.com/p4DDYiyQZh — Kirti Azad (@KirtiAzaad) February 6, 2022

The BCCI always kept two complimentary VIP tickets for Lata Mangeshkar in any stadium India played its match in. A senior official told The Times of India, "Just like we have quota for each match (before COVID era) for sponsors, state associations, there are two tickets at every cricket match for Lata ji."



