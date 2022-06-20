'Juneteenth Day,' End Of Slavery: Know Its Importance In USA's History

All section
Caste discrimination
Juneteenth Day, End Of Slavery: Know Its Importance In USAs History

Picture Credit: Wikipedia, Freepik

History
20 Jun 2022

Juneteenth Day is observed on June 19 every year to commemorate the end of slavery in the US. Since the late 1800s, African Americans have celebrated this day to reflect both freedom and bondage.

Juneteenth Day commemorates the end of slavery in the United States (US). This day is also known as Juneteenth Independence Day and has been marked by African Americans since the late 1880s to reflect freedom and equal rights. In 2021, US president Joe Biden signed the law, which keeps June 19 as a federal holiday. However, only 18 US states have passed this law to make funds available to make it a paid holiday.

Know About Juneteenth Day

In 1985, the enslaved African Americans in Texas, Galveston, were informed that they had been set free. General Gordon Granger made this announcement, after which the emancipation proclamation came into effect. President Abraham Lincoln issued the proclamation two years ago in 1863, as per NDTV.

On June 19, 2022, President Joe Biden, while observing the Juneteenth Day, said, "Juneteenth is a day to reflect on both bondage and freedom — a day of pain and purpose. It is, in equal measure, a remembrance of both the long, hard night of slavery and subjugation and a celebration of the promise of a brighter morning to come. It is also a day to celebrate the power and resilience of Black Americans, who have endured generations of oppression in the ongoing journey toward equal justice, dignity, equal rights, and equal opportunity in America," NDTV reported.

Its Relevance In Current Context

Juneteenth Day was celebrated then and has been celebrated since. On May 25, 2020, a 46-year-old black man George Floyd was brought to death by a white police officer, Derek Chauvin, in the US city of Minneapolis. The history of suffering and brutality hasn't been erased; instead is being observed with great dignity.

But as the day counts, more pages to it are added with incidents similar to the Floyd killing and Tulsa Race Massacre, where white mobs attacked the black residents in the Greenwood district. Many academicians and researchers have questioned Juneteenth Day's impact and social effect as brutality and the promise of a brighter morning remain denied.

Also Read: From Being Called 'Sir' to 'Madam' Meet India's First Transgender Civil Servant Aishwarya Rituparna Pradhan

