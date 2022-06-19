All section
Caste discrimination
From Being Called Sir to Madam Meet Indias First Transgender Civil Servant Aishwarya Rituparna Pradhan

Picture Credit: India Times

Get Inspired
From Being Called 'Sir' to 'Madam' Meet India's First Transgender Civil Servant Aishwarya Rituparna Pradhan

Odisha,  19 Jun 2022 8:38 AM GMT

Pradhan is a 38-year-old trans woman who changed her identity legally after Supreme Court’s 2014 ruling. She is presently working in the Financial Service department of the Odisha government as a tax officer.

A 38-year-old man-to-woman transgender person, Aishwarya Rituparna Pradhan is India's first transgender civil servant serving as a commercial tax officer in the Odisha Financial Services (OFS). She joined the OFS as Ratikanta Pradhan in 2010. After the Supreme Court's (SC) 2014 ruling, which recognised transgender as the third gender, Pradhan changed her identity.

Pradhan comes from a small village named Katibageri situated in the Kandhamal district of Odisha. She identified her gender orientation as a female in class six. In her class, she was abused, and her abilities were questioned when she started preparing for state civil services. She did her graduation level course from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication and postgraduation in public administration.

After successfully becoming a civil servant and establishing her gender identity, She said, "now things have become relatively easier as it was before."

Gender Transformation

In 2014, Pradhan was posted as a male officer in Paradip Port Township. When the SC ruled out the recognition of transgender as a third gender, she immediately decided to now legally change the gender from a man to a woman. She then completed the paperwork required for gender transformation and chose 'Aishwarya Rituparna Pradhan' as a name for herself.

Pradhan said, "The change in my sartorial habits didn't change how I performed my duties. After initial hiccups, all superiors, peers, and subordinates accepted me. My peers and seniors now call me by my new name whereas my subordinates now address me as 'madam' instead of 'sir'," India Times reported.

My Story: 'As Lifestyle-Led Diseases Continue To Rise, I Want To Change How People Live, Eat And Move

