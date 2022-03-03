'One-Man Planning Commission': How Jamshetji Tata Put India On The World's Industry Map?

Jamshetji Tata is a name that is synonymous with India's excellence. As the founder of Tata Group, he paved the way for the country to, eventually, become a part of the global industry big-wigs as it continues to do even today. Today, March 3, is the 183rd birth anniversary of the man himself, who laid the foundation for the country's first business conglomerate.

Born in Gujarat's Navsari, Tata had humble beginnings. Coming from a family of Parsee priests, Jamshetji Tata's father, Nusserwanji Tata was a merchant and banker as he broke from the family norm. This inspired his son to go down the business route for which he received a lot of support.

Challenging The Global Norms

Jamshetji Tata was just 29 years old when he started his first trading company in 1868. Learning from his father, he wanted to go further in the direction. Years later, he travelled to England where he learnt about textiles and their manufacturing. Looking at the British control in India, Jamshetji Tata wanted to start a company that was not dependent on colonial rule. It was his patriotism that made him want to challenge the colonial industries by starting a local endeavour.

In 1877, he started the Empress Mill in Nagpur. It was started on the day Queen Victoria became Empress of India. Although it was a humble textile mill, it planted the seed for the ambitious endeavours that followed. During a trip to Manchester, he witnessed the effects of the ongoing industrial revolution which inspired him to start an iron and steel plant back home.

However, it was not easy. From navigating through red tape difficulties to finding accessible locations, Jamshetji Tata defied all odds to set up the industry that became laid the framework for the future of Tata Groups. Not only industrial efficacy, Tata also worked towards ensuring workers' welfare with shorter work hours, well-ventilated workplaces and many other such initiatives. Also, he started the JN Tata Endowment in 1892 that gave the opportunity to Indians from all walks of life to pursue their studies in England. Till his last years, Jamshetji Tata worked extremely hard to take India to new industrial heights.

