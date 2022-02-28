All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
How Dr Rajendra Prasad And Nehru Strived For Independent Indias Future With Differing Opinions?

Image Credits: Wikimedia 

History
The Logical Indian Crew

How Dr Rajendra Prasad And Nehru Strived For Independent India's Future With Differing Opinions?

Akanksha Saxena

Writer: Akanksha Saxena

Akanksha Saxena

Akanksha Saxena

Digital Journalist

I am a budding journalist who loves to write stories that have the ability to connect with people.

See article by Akanksha Saxena

India,  28 Feb 2022 9:57 AM GMT

Editor : Ankita Singh | 

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

Creatives : Akanksha Saxena

Akanksha Saxena

Akanksha Saxena

Digital Journalist

I am a budding journalist who loves to write stories that have the ability to connect with people.

See article by Akanksha Saxena

India's first President and Prime Minister had beliefs that were on the opposite sides of the spectrum. Their complicated relationship was tested during an important ceremony at the Somnath Temple

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

At the stroke of midnight, India embarked on a new journey as an independent nation on August 15, 1947. She freed herself from the colonial rule's iron clutches and strived towards making a mark in the evolving world. For several years, many people came together to fight for a common goal. Independent India's first government consisted of many individuals who played an integral part in the movement.

The country got its first president in the form of Dr Rajendra Prasad. From being a lawyer to an accomplished journalist, Dr Prasad's quiet demeanour was one of the things that made him stand out in his leadership. He was deeply inspired by Mahatma Gandhi's ideal and applied it while running the country with Jawaharlal Nehru, India's first Prime Minister.

Opposite Spectrum Yet Similar Vision

Both Nehru and Rajendra Prasad were given the prestigious jobs of leading the country after its independence. While they worked together harmoniously, there were significant ideological differences between them. They both had a common goal of envisioning a progressive India in the future, and however, they had different approaches to achieve it.

Jawaharlal Nehru strongly believed in the country's scientific and technological prowess and highlighted the need for industries, schools and hospitals over places of worship. On the other hand, Dr Rajendra Prasad believed in ensuring progress but without compromising India's culture, tradition, and beliefs. Therefore, it was evident that both of them came at loggerheads with each other as the ideological differences grew.

Somnath Temple Installation

The famous Somnath Temple was newly-restored and set to be inaugurated in 1951. During this time, a debate ensued about religion's place in the Indian society, which Nehru and Prasad consistently argued about. It reached its height when the latter was called to inaugurate the temple. On hearing this, Nehru was not only appalled, but he expressed his discontentment to the President in a letter.

The Indian Express quotes excerpts stated by Ramchandra Guha, "The Prime Minister thought that public officials should never publicly associate with faiths and shrines. The President, on the other hand, believed that it should be equally and publicly respect them all."

Adding to this, Nehru also felt that this was not the right time for an event like this. "I thought this was no time to lay stress on large-scale building operations at Somnath. This could have been done gradually and more effectively later. However, this has been done. Still, I feel that it would be better if you did not preside over the functions," the news publication quotes excerpts from KM Munshi's book 'Pilgrimage To Freedom.'

Also Read: A Valiant Fighter! Remembering Chandrashekhar Azad's Legacy As A Freedom Fighter

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Akanksha Saxena
,
Editor : Ankita Singh
,
Creatives : Akanksha Saxena
Jawaharlal Nehru 
Dr Rajendra Prasad 
opinions 
spectrum 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X