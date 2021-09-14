Hindi Diwas 2021: The Significance Behind The Day

Every year, India celebrates Hindi Diwas, or Hindi Day, on September 14 to commemorate the adoption of Hindi in the Devnagri script as one of the official languages of the country. Mahatma Gandhi, the father of the nation called Hindi, the language of masses and proposed making it the country's national language.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the Cabinet and other ministers from various states and wished the citizens. In the virtual address, he said that people from various walks of life played an important role in enriching Hindi.





Why Do We Celebrate Hindi Diwas?

On September 14, 1949, the Indian Constituent Assembly adopted Hindi as one of the official languages under Article 343. Several stalwarts started voicing for the cause of promoting Hindi to prevent the lasting effect of the West. Today, Hindi is spoken by 250 million people as their mother tongue, and it is the fourth most spoken language in the world.

Government offices are advised to use Hindi instead of English to promote the language in the country, and literary and cultural events are organised to celebrate the great literary pieces of the language.

Important Facts About The Language

Apart from India, Hindi is also spoken in Mauritius, Nepal, Fiji, Suriname, Trinidad and Tobago. Bihar was the first state to adopt Hindi as its official language in 1881. As reported by IndiaTV News, English words like avatar, karma, yoga, bungalow and more have been borrowed from Hindi. Every alphabet in the language has its distinct sound; therefore, Hindi becomes a phonetic language, meaning that every alphabet sounds exactly as it's written. It got its name from the Persian word 'Hind', which means 'the land of Indus river'.

Schools and colleges across the country hold literary and cultural events to mark the day and promote the language among children. The President of India honours people for their contribution to the language on this day at Vigyan Bhawan situated in New Delhi.

