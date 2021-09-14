'Beti Hai To Kal Hai': Bhopal Street Vendor Serves Free 'Pani Puri' To Celebrate Daughter's Birth

A street vendor from Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh expressed his happiness on the birth of his baby daughter by serving free 'pani puri' worth around ₹50,000 to the people in the city.

The delighted 30-year-old Anchal Gupta, while welcoming his baby, delivered a solid message to not discriminate between the two genders.



"Beti hai, to kal hai (future is possible with daughters)," said Gupta, who runs a chaat stall in Kolar area of Bhopal, as reported by The Indian Express.



"I have a two-year-old son, but I always wanted a baby girl since I got married. It is a dream come true for me," he added.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan while congratulating Gupta, heaped praises on him for the heartwarming gesture and assured him of help to ensure the girl's bright future.

अंचल गुप्ता जी ने अपनी इस अनोखी पहल से सर्व समाज को यह सीख दी है कि बेटी बोझ नहीं, बल्कि वरदान है। आपकी प्रशंसा शब्दों में नहीं की जा सकती! यह इस बात का भी प्रतीक है कि आम लोगों का न सिर्फ बेटियों को लेकर नज़रिया बदला है, बल्कि वे समाज को जागृत करने का कर्तव्य भी निभाने लगे हैं।

— Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) September 13, 2021





मैं अंचल गुप्ता जी को पुत्री रत्न की प्राप्ति पर शुभकामनाएँ देता हूँ और उनके और बेटी के उज्जवल भविष्य की कामना करता हूँ। इसके साथ ही यह विश्वास दिलाता हूँ कि बेटी को आगे बढ़ने के लिए मैं हरसंभव सहायता करूंगा।

— Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) September 13, 2021





Served 'Pani Puri' Worth Rs 50,000

The vendor, a class 8 dropout, shared that he was blessed with the daughter on August 17. Since it was his son's second birthday, so he decided to celebrate it by announcing his daughter's birth and offering free pani puri to the city residents.

He added that he served free 'pani puri' worth around ₹50000 but the cost does not matter to him as he is delighted to have a daughter and that is more than anything else, The Indian Express reported.

As soon as people learned about free snacks, a huge crowd gathered near his stall, with many congratulating him while others thanking him for the sweet gesture of offering the snack free of cost.



Reportedly, he had to place 10 stalls for straight 5 hours in order to manage the huge line near his stall. People did not even follow COVID-19 protocols even after repeated appeals and instead rushed to relish the complimentary snack, The Times of India reported.



Gupta, who has been in the 'pani puri' business for nearly 20 years, said his wife had planned to establish a stitching centre, but the plan may be delayed now because of their daughter's birth. "I will open a shop for her in future so that she becomes financially independent," he said.

