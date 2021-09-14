All section
'Beti Hai To Kal Hai': Bhopal Street Vendor Serves Free 'Pani Puri' To Celebrate Daughter's Birth

Image Credits: Zee Salaam

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

'Beti Hai To Kal Hai': Bhopal Street Vendor Serves Free 'Pani Puri' To Celebrate Daughter's Birth

Tashafi Nazir

Writer: Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Digital Journalist

For most people, journalism sounds hectic and chaotic. For her, it's a passion she has been chasing for years. With an extensive media background, Tashafi believes in putting efforts on presenting a simple incident in the most interesting way.

See article by Tashafi Nazir

Madhya Pradesh,  14 Sep 2021 6:05 AM GMT

Editor : Palak Agrawal 

Palak Agrawal

Palak Agrawal

Digital Editor

Palak a journalism graduate believes in simplifying the complicated and writing about the extraordinary lives of ordinary people. She calls herself a " hodophile" or in layman words- a person who loves to travel.

See article by Palak Agrawal

Creatives : Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Digital Journalist

For most people, journalism sounds hectic and chaotic. For her, it's a passion she has been chasing for years. With an extensive media background, Tashafi believes in putting efforts on presenting a simple incident in the most interesting way.

See article by Tashafi Nazir

Anchal Gupta served free ‘pani puri’ worth nearly Rs 50,000 but the cost did not matter to him as he was delighted to have a daughter and that was more than anything else.

A street vendor from Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh expressed his happiness on the birth of his baby daughter by serving free 'pani puri' worth around ₹50,000 to the people in the city.

The delighted 30-year-old Anchal Gupta, while welcoming his baby, delivered a solid message to not discriminate between the two genders.

"Beti hai, to kal hai (future is possible with daughters)," said Gupta, who runs a chaat stall in Kolar area of Bhopal, as reported by The Indian Express.

"I have a two-year-old son, but I always wanted a baby girl since I got married. It is a dream come true for me," he added.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan while congratulating Gupta, heaped praises on him for the heartwarming gesture and assured him of help to ensure the girl's bright future.



Served 'Pani Puri' Worth Rs 50,000

The vendor, a class 8 dropout, shared that he was blessed with the daughter on August 17. Since it was his son's second birthday, so he decided to celebrate it by announcing his daughter's birth and offering free pani puri to the city residents.

He added that he served free 'pani puri' worth around ₹50000 but the cost does not matter to him as he is delighted to have a daughter and that is more than anything else, The Indian Express reported.

Image Source: Twitter

As soon as people learned about free snacks, a huge crowd gathered near his stall, with many congratulating him while others thanking him for the sweet gesture of offering the snack free of cost.

Reportedly, he had to place 10 stalls for straight 5 hours in order to manage the huge line near his stall. People did not even follow COVID-19 protocols even after repeated appeals and instead rushed to relish the complimentary snack, The Times of India reported.

Gupta, who has been in the 'pani puri' business for nearly 20 years, said his wife had planned to establish a stitching centre, but the plan may be delayed now because of their daughter's birth. "I will open a shop for her in future so that she becomes financially independent," he said.

Also Read: Private Players Can Now Lease, Buy Train Coaches


Writer : Tashafi Nazir
Editor : Palak Agrawal
Creatives : Tashafi Nazir

