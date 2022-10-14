All section
Lala Har Dayal: Know The Freedom Fighter Who Articulated Indias Nationalist Aspirations In US

Image Credits: Wikimedia, Wikimedia (Representational)

History

Lala Har Dayal: Know The Freedom Fighter Who Articulated India's Nationalist Aspirations In US

India,  14 Oct 2022 7:39 AM GMT

Lala Har Dayal Mathur, a professor of Indian Philosophy and Sanskrit at Stanford University, was the leading figure behind the ‘Ghadar’ newspaper, which educated and inspired India’s nationalist aspirations in the United States with the dream of free India.

A Sanskrit graduate from St Stephen's College, Delhi and a professor of Indian Philosophy and Sanskrit at Stanford University, Lala Har Dayal Mathur was an Indian nationalist revolutionary and a freedom fighter. He sparked nationalist aspirations outside the country to fight against British rule through the power of education.

Being a polymath revolutionary, he dreamt of a free India through his open eyes. He touched the sentiments of Indians living in the United States (US) and Canada to campaign against British rule in India during the First World War, as stated in Wikipedia.

The journey to inspire millions started when he moved to the US in 1911 and joined industrial unionism, where he served as the secretary of the San Francisco branch of the Industrial Workers of the World.

In Stockton, California, he developed contacts with Punjabi farmers, where the majority of them were Sikhs. At that time, Punjabis had already started emigrating to the West Coast, where they experienced hostility from the Canadians.

Har Dayal noted the situation and tapped into the sentiments of these enthusiastic Punjabi farmers. He encouraged and empowered them with sociological education.

Efforts To Bring Revolution

Later, he became the leading figure behind the Ghadar newspaper, which mentioned and articulated the aspirations of Indian nationalists living in the US. The aim was to inspire millions to contribute in any way possible toward the freedom of India.

In 1914, the US government arrested him for spreading anarchism. After a time, he fled to Berlin, Germany, where he took part in the formation of the Berlin Committee.

The Berlin Committee was later renamed the 'Indian Independence Committee' and cooperated with the German Intelligence Bureau for the East. Har Dayal also contributed to the freedom struggle through his writings- articles and stories against British rule in India.

He wrote extensively about the education policy of the British government in India- Our Educational Problem, Thoughts on Education, among others. In 1987, the Department of Posts, India, issued a commemorative stamp to honor Har Dayal for his contribution to 'India's Struggle for Freedom'.

Also Read: Ram Manohar Lohia: Know How This Activist & Socialist Contributed To Indian Independence Movement

X